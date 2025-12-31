Nigeria: Rivers Says N100,000 Largesse to Public Servants Token of Appreciation

PORT HARCOURT: The Rivers State Government has clarified that its annual ₦100,000 Christmas bonus is paid to all civil servants and public office holders in the state, without discrimination, including lawmakers.

Lawmakers in the state had yesterday rejected the N100,000 Christmas bonus paid to them, describing it as unsolicited and unapproved.

But the state insisted that the token is a show of appreciation to the workers for their hard work and dedication throughout the year.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr Honour Sirawoo, disclosed this in the statement in Port Harcourt, Wednesday.

Sirawoo said the bonus is disbursed across board to all workers, including pensioners, captured on the Rivers State Government payroll system.

Sirawoo made the clarification following commendation by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, over the 2025 payment of the Christmas bonus.

The permanent secretary, who did not comment on the reported rejection of the bonus by members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, noted that the ₦100,000 payment has been made consistently for the past three years for civil servants, public officers and pensioners.

He explained that the bonus, which has become an annual practice for civil and public servants on the state payroll, is intended as a token of appreciation for their dedication and service throughout the year.

Sirawoo stressed that Governor Siminalayi Fubara remains committed to implementing proactive measures that provide a social safety net for state employees and their families.

He stressed that the state government regards the NLC not merely as a labour union, but as a critical partner in the "Rivers First" development agenda, adding that the union's public acknowledgement of the gesture reflects the cordial relationship between the administration and the workforce.

According to him, workers remain the greatest pride of the Rivers State Government.

Sirawoo said: "While this bonus is meant to brighten the festive season, our long-term focus remains the continuous improvement of the working environment and the welfare of everyone serving Rivers State."