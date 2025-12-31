Nigeria: Atiku Welcomes Peter Obi to ADC

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has welcomed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), following Obi's official defection to the party.

Atiku, in a post on X on Tuesday, described Obi's entry into the ADC as a significant milestone in Nigeria's opposition politics and expressed optimism about working together to build a formidable alternative to the ruling party.

"Today marks a significant moment in the history of political coalitions in our country, with the official declaration of my brother and associate, @PeterObi, into the African Democratic Congress (ADC)," Atiku wrote.

"It is my pleasure to welcome him officially, as we look forward to a robust working relationship that will foster a virile opposition, one that will ultimately form a government capable of bringing prosperity and peace to our people," he added.

Atiku also used the opportunity to call on other opposition figures to join the coalition movement.

"And as the @ADCNig Coalition train leaves Enugu, the capital of the Southeast region, I hope this inspires other patriots to join the cause with the train headed in their direction," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Obi announced his defection to the ADC in Enugu, saying the move was part of a broader plan to transform and rescue Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general election.

"We are ending this year with the hope that in 2026 we will begin a rescue journey," the former Anambra State governor declared.

Obi also pledged that the opposition would resist electoral malpractice in the next election cycle. "We will resist rigging of election by every lawful means in 2027," he said.

He further called on opposition leaders to unite under a common platform, urging them to come together "as a family" under the leadership of former Senate President, David Mark, to rescue the country.

Vanguard News