Gambia: High Visa Overstay Rates Causes U.S. Travel Restrictions for Gambia - Foreign Affairs Minister

Sering Modou Njie, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Gambians Abroad, has said the US cites The Gambia's high visa overstay rates (12.7% for B-1/B-2 and 38.79% for F, M, and J visas) as a reason for the restrictions.

The Foreign Affairs minister was speaking at the government's final press conference of the year 2025 on 29 December, at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center.

According to him, the US has imposed visa restrictions on Gambians, affecting business (B1), tourist (B2), and student (F1) visas, especially for those who have overstayed their welcome in the US.

He added the restrictions is part of a broader US policy targeting countries with high overstay rates.

He cited that the restrictions include a $5,000-$15,000 visa bond for Gambian nationals, refundable if they comply with visa terms and leave the US on time.

"The Gambia's engaging with the US Embassy and State Department to address the issue," he added.

This is about the United States policy, the minister said, emphasising that the policy impacts multiple countries, including The Gambia.

Minister Njie further highlighted that the US has identified a significant number of Gambians who have overstayed their visas. The restrictions are a consequence of this, aimed at encouraging the return of these individuals.

"It has already been published that there are a good number of Gambians who have exhausted their stay. We call them 'over stay' , and they have not returned and then the restriction applies to those category of people and countries that if they do not see to the return of their citizens then the US will have to place certain restrictions and that applies to the visa bond of $15,000. But once you return, the $15,000 is refundable," he explained.

Minister Njie added that government has been making diplomatic efforts to see how they can get rid of the travel ban.

"When we received the instructions from the US, what we did as a ministry and as a country is to engage the US through their embassy here and opened up dialogue," the minister said, adding that the Gambian Mission in Washington is also actively engaging with the State Department.

The focus, according to the minister, is on "continuous dialogue" and diplomacy with the US.

"All we can do as a country is just to continue our dialogue and diplomacy," he declared.

