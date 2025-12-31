Gambia: U.S. Diplomat Lauds Food, Child Nutrition Support to Gambian Schools

The School Feeding Programme supported by the Government of The Gambia and the United States Department of Agriculture and local partners - Catholic Relief Services (CRS) and local communities - is currently benefiting over 65,000 students in 186 schools across The Gambia.

The US Charge Affaires in The Gambia, Eugene S. Young made this disclosure recently during a visit to Nema Kuta Basic Cycle School in the Lower River Region, one of the beneficiaries of this programme designed to help improve student's nutrition, increase attendance and improve learning outcomes and long-term student's success.

Funded by the United States Department of Agriculture, the support is done in partnership with MoBSE, local communities, Catholic Relief Services, the McGovern-dole Food for Education and Child Nutrition Support, Gambia students, and communities.

Since 2023, the programme has utilised high quality US agriculture products to provide over 13.9 hot-meals to 65,000 students in 186 schools across the Gambia.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

However, the programme, according to locals, has not only improved retentions in schools, but also helped improve student's performance in schools since its inception.

Addressing the gathering on visit to the area, the US Charge Affaires in the Gambia, first expressed appreciation for the programme, noting that what he is witnessing is what American taxpayers want to see.

"Americans are generous people and they ask their representatives, they ask their government to help people all over the world. And we've been doing that for many, many years. And when you come to a place like this as an American ambassador or as an American representative, you get to see with your own eyes the value of what is taking place."

To this end, he acknowledged the involvement of the parents, the leadership of the Alkalo, the headmaster, and all other stakeholders.

"I can also see a great partner in CRS, who is working on this program all over The Gambia," he said. "And most importantly, I see children who have a full belly and can be successful in school. These are the most, this is the core reason why we are here and why the American people and the American government support these programs. It's an honour for me to be here actually."

The US Diplomat, who assumed his diplomatic role in Banjul recently, spoke highly of the impact of this programme, further extolling the success of partnership between US Department of Agriculture and partners like CRS, schools, families and even the children to create future success for The Gambia.

"So, it's invaluable to see this with your own eyes. We have Gambians and Americans who work in our embassy together. And they do this so that we can advance American interests, but also so we can advance our partnership between the Gambians and Americans."

This school, he added, is part of a broader programme in the country as there are over 186 schools that are benefiting from this partnership programme between the Gambia, US Government and their partners.

He stated: "I believe we are delivering 14 million meals to children in the Gambia. That's incredible. And we are doing this all over the world. You are part of a broader network of many, many schools that are being supported all over the world. But here in the Gambia, it's 65,000 children, who receive this support."

Ousman Bah, deputy permanent secretary at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, lauded the initiative as a welcome development, saying the programme is in three or fourfold; supporting school feeding; supporting literacy; providing kitchens and toilets, and also providing school gardens to communities.

Thus, DPS Bah described the support as an extensive programme supporting the country's school systems and communities, pointing out its help to some of the communities' struggle to buy stationery for their children.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Children U.S., Canada and Africa Gambia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Part of the programme, he added, is the seed monies given to Mother's Club to help generate income and buy stationery and uniforms for their children.

This, he said, helps these beneficiary families greatly to help sponsor their children's education, commending the US Government for the foresight.

Ansumana Njie, principal of the school, who earlier on welcomed the gathering, underscored the importance of the school-feeding programmes and the impact it has made on the lives of people and even communities especially in Nema Kuta.

'The school-feeding programme has helped improve retention while also increasing enrolment in the school," he said.