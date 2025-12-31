Nigeria: NBA Anti-Corruption Committee Raises Concern Over Unresolved Graft Cases

...sets reform agenda for 2026

The Nigerian Bar Association Anti-Corruption Committee (NBAA-CC) has reaffirmed its commitment to the fight against corruption while expressing deep concern over unresolved, high-profile corruption cases involving legal practitioners, warning that continued silence by authorities threatens public trust in the justice system.

In a New Year goodwill message to mark the beginning of 2026, the Committee, chaired by Prof. Babafemi Badejo, said although progress was recorded in 2025, Nigeria's anti-corruption efforts remain fragile and require stronger enforcement, transparency and leadership accountability.

Taking stock of the past year, the Committee described the approval by the NBA National Executive Committee (NEC) for the establishment of Anti-Corruption Committees at branch levels as a landmark achievement. According to the Committee, the decentralisation of anti-corruption structures is a strategic move to strengthen grassroots advocacy, promote ethical vigilance and localise the fight against corruption within the legal profession.

The NBAA-CC also highlighted the widespread commemoration of World Anti-Corruption Day across NBA branches as evidence of growing professional resolve to raise public awareness and uphold ethical standards.

However, the Committee warned that recent developments, particularly prolonged and highly publicised corruption cases involving lawyers, pose a serious test to Nigeria's commitment to accountability and the rule of law. It cited the 2025 Tali Shani v. Chief Mike Agbedor Ozekhome case, which, although decided outside Nigeria's jurisdiction, raised troubling allegations including forgery and identity manipulation with implications for Nigeria's national identity management system.

While acknowledging the Attorney-General of the Federation's initial announcement of a probe into the matter, the Committee said the lack of follow-up, interim updates or a clear timeline for resolution undermines transparency and accountability, contrary to Nigeria's obligations under the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC).

The Committee disclosed that it had formally offered technical cooperation to support a credible investigative process but lamented that the offer had not been taken up, describing it as a missed opportunity to restore public confidence.

The NBAA-CC also aligned itself with recent remarks by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, on the centrality of the rule of law in combating corruption, but stressed that the rule of law cannot thrive amid pervasive corruption.

Highlighting grassroots efforts, the Committee commended initiatives by several NBA branches, including the Idemili Branch in Anambra State, which recognised outstanding court registrars to encourage efficiency and integrity. It also praised the Kaduna and Barnawa branches for collaborating with agencies such as the EFCC, NSCDC and NDLEA, as well as engaging in public sensitisation through radio and television programmes in Hausa and English. The Ikorodu Branch was also noted for sustained advocacy.

Looking ahead to 2026, the Committee outlined key priorities, including intensified advocacy for transparent and time-bound investigations into corruption allegations involving lawyers, expanded preventive ethics training, strategic litigation and policy engagement, empowerment of branch committees, and greater scrutiny of aspirants for NBA leadership positions based on integrity and commitment to anti-corruption ideals.

Describing the fight against corruption as a marathon rather than a sprint, the Committee called on lawyers to go beyond passive compliance and actively steward justice in their practices, courts and communities.

The NBA Anti-Corruption Committee pledged to remain a catalyst for reform, expressing hope that 2026 will be defined by courageous action, strengthened integrity and tangible progress towards a more just society.