Nigeria: Govt Rolls Out Full Digital Operations As Ministries Ditch Paperwork

The Federal Government has announced that all federal ministries have transitioned to a fully paperless mode of operation, marking a major shift in how official business is conducted across the civil service.

The declaration was made by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Didi Walson-Jack, who said every ministry has been fully digitalised and will no longer require paper for government transactions.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Mrs Walson-Jack disclosed that more than 100,000 email accounts have been created for civil servants on the GovMail platform. She explained that all federal workers now operate with official government email addresses, ensuring secure, professional and auditable communication across the service.

She stated that going forward, federal ministries will no longer process paper correspondence, noting that only scanned documents sent through designated official email addresses will be accepted.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to the HCSF, the digital transformation now covers 38 Ministries and Extra-Ministerial Departments (MEMDs), made up of 33 ministries and five extra-ministerial bodies. These include the State House, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the Federal Civil Service Commission, and the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

Walson-Jack said, "This strengthens sovereignty over official correspondence, enhances responsiveness across MDAs, and reduces reliance on unofficial communication channels.

"Additionally, GovMail is saving the Federal Government billions of Naira annually by reducing dependence on fragmented, agency-specific external email subscriptions and licenses, delivering better value-for-money.

"Engagements are ongoing with telecommunications providers to make online access more affordable for Ministries and Extra-Ministerial Departments and to enhance the reliability of connectivity needed for digital workflows.

"At the same time, a sustainable pricing model is being created to keep digitalisation platforms affordable, scalable, and maintainable over the long term, ensuring service continuity and value-for-money for the government.

"To consolidate these gains and end the culture of paper-based bureaucracy, the 38 Federal Ministries and Extra-Ministerial Departments will no longer accept paper submissions through their physical registries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"All correspondence to the MEMDs should now be sent to the official registry email addresses, which can be found on the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation website.

"Citizens can also now track their correspondence with individual MEMDs through the Federal Civil Service Paperless portal. In simple terms, a paperless Civil Service means that Citizens and the International Community no longer need to send traditional paper letters with envelopes to communicate with the Federal Civil Service.

"Instead, a scanned letter sent via email or correspondence, with attachments from a personal or organisational email address, to any MEMD would be sufficient."