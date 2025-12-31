Nigeria: 2025 - Army Rescues 1,023 Kidnap Victims, Recovers 189 Guns in Northwest Nigeria

Ahmed Usman, the special adviser on security to Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto, praised the Nigerian Army's commitment to national security.

The Nigerian Army has rescued 1,023 kidnapped victims, recovered 189 AK-47 guns and 4,338 rounds of ammunition during various operations in the North-west in 2025.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division, Sokoto, Ibikunle Ajose, disclosed this at the presentation of awards as part of the closing ceremony of West African Social Activities (WASA) on Wednesday in Sokoto.

Mr Ajose, a major general, said the successes were recorded by the Sector 2 Joint Task Force North West Operation FANSAN YAMMA (OPFY) in the fight against terrorism and banditry in the region.

"Within the year ending, troops have successfully rescued 1,023 kidnapped victims, Recovered 189 AK-47 rifles and 4,338 rounds of ammunition.

"Others included seizure of 305 motorcycles used by bandits, recovery of 4,123 stolen livestock and neutralization of several high-profile bandit leaders," Mr Ajose said.

He said the efforts have restored security and economic confidence in the region, enabling farmers and citizens to resume their daily activities without fear.

The GOC attributed the successes to the unwavering dedication of personnel of the Division and the strategic leadership of the Chief of Army Staff, Waidi Shaibu.

Mr Ajose also highlighted the Division's focus on improving troop welfare, including upgrades of medical facilities and accommodation.

He noted that the initiatives have been instrumental in sustaining morale and operational effectiveness.

He expressed gratitude to the COAS for his support and pledged to consolidate on the year's achievements in alignment with the COAS's command philosophy.

The GOC explained that WASA celebration was marked as the culmination of a year of remarkable operational triumphs against banditry.

He said that the event also demonstrated the Division's rich cultural diversity, and served as a platform to honor the bravery and dedication of troops in safeguarding communities across the region.

"As the year concluded, the 8 Division reaffirmed its resolve to build on these successes, ensuring a safer and more secure northwest region for all citizens," Ajose said.

Also speaking, Ahmed Usman, the special adviser on security to Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto, praised the Nigerian Army's commitment to national security.

Mr Usman, a retired colonel, who described WASA as a historic symbol of unity, discipline, and cultural pride, reaffirmed the state government's continued partnership with the military to foster peace and prosperity.

The adviser who represented the governor, also lauded the newly appointed COAS for his exemplary leadership.

(NAN)