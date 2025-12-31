Gambia: Manjai Clinch Maiden Kanifing Municipality Zonal Trophy

Manjai on Sunday defeated Serrekunda East to clinch the maiden edition of Kanifing Municipal Council (sponsored Kanifing Municipality Zonal Football Championship played at the Serekunda West Mini Stadium.

The match attracted thousands of spectators.

Serrekunda East created more chances in first quarter of the match than Manjai.

Mustapha Njie came close to open the scoring in early stages of the first half but his header went over the cross bar.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Moments, Ablaye Konateh could have opened the scores for Serrekunda East but effort hit the side-net.

Musa Marigo came close to open the score for Manjai for in the 24th minute of the match but his shot was saved by Serrekunda East custodian Matarr Jobe, thus the match ended goalless.

This pushed the match into penalty shootouts, which ended 5-3 in favour of Manjai

As champions Manjai were decorated with gold medals, giant trophy and cheque for D150,000 while received Serrekunda East silver medals and D100,000 as runners-up.

Speaking to reporters shortly after the match, head coach of Manjai, Omar Sey, expressed delight for winning the maiden edition of the KM Zonal championship.

Sey praised his boys for the display during the match.

He stated that his players were ready to play and make the job very easy.

"It is very difficult to play a final against Serrekunda East, you need to capitalise on the limited goal scoring chances.

This is my first time to coach a zonal team and als to clinch the trophy," Coach Sey disclosed.

Head coach of Serrekunda East, Modou Ndow alias Cabla, said his team created more chances than Manjai during the match but his side were unlucky to score their chances.

"We lost on penalties to Manjai and we accept the defeat in good faith," Coach Ndow explained.

Kombo South District tourney semi-final fixtures released

Tujereng scuffle Lamin in West Coast Region zonal final tomorrow