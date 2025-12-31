Gambia: Kombo South District Tourney Semi-Final Fixtures Released

31 December 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The fixture for the semi-final matches of the 2025\2026 Kombo South District football tournament has been released.

On Friday 2nd January 2025, Sifoe will play against Kartong in the first semi-final match at the Gunjur Nyamina Mini Stadium at 4:30pm.

On Saturday 3rd January 2025, Jambur will take on Gunjur in the second semi-final match at the Sanyang Football Field at 4:30pm.

The quartets will compete to beat each in their semi-final clashes to sail to the Kombo South District football tournament final.

