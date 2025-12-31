Gambia: GRA Says Revenue Tops D23b Before Year End, Eyes D25b

The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) has recorded its strongest revenue performance in history, collecting over D23.2 billion by the end of November 2025 and still counting in December. Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe says total collections could reach D25 billion by end of year.

Speaking on West Coast Radio's Coffee Time programme with Peter Gomez on Monday, CG Darboe described 2025 as a "very good year" for revenue collection, noting that the authority not only met but exceeded the target set by government well before the year ended.

"For 2025, GRA was tasked to collect D23 billion. By the end of November alone, collections had reached D23.2 billion, already surpassing the target," he explained. "We have not even started looking at December figures yet. But the target has already been surpassed.

"Looking at what is coming in, we are confident that we are looking at nothing less than D25 billion for the year."

He said further that revenue inflows are usually strongest towards the end of the month and end of the year, adding that preliminary figures already showed close to D1.5 billion collected within a short period.

Darboe contrasted the 2025 performance with previous years, pointing out that in 2024 the GRA exceeded its D19.2 billion target to collect D20.8 billion. The upward trend, he said, reflects sustained reforms and improved systems.

Beyond revenue collection, Darboe reminded all that the GRA also "plays a key role in national security", as it serves as the first point of contact at the country's borders.

"Our core mandate is revenue collection, but we are also deeply involved in border security, as without peace and stability, we cannot do our work," he affirmed.

He attributed the revenue growth partly to reforms introduced since 2017, recalling that collections at the end of 2017 stood at D7.9 billion, compared to over D23 billion by November 2025. "That is more than triple, figures don't lie," he proclaimed.

Darboe highlighted the introduction of new systems such as digital tax stamps, electronic receipts, VAT reforms, fuel marking, e-tracking, rental income platforms and the ASYCUDA World system at the ports, which he said have improved efficiency, reduced leakages and boosted compliance.

One major milestone in 2025, he said, was the completion of the first phase of the rental income software platform covering Banjul and the Kanifing Municipal Council. The system uses street-view mapping and data from government institutions to identify properties generating rental income.

"We realized many properties were earning income but not paying rental tax," he said. "Now every property is within our bracket."

Darboe acknowledged challenges, particularly poor record-keeping by businesses and deliberate under declaration under the self-assessment tax system. He said the GRA's post-clearance audit unit alone recovered over D20 million this year from undervaluation and underpayment.

"Just because you have filed and paid does not mean the matter is closed," he warned, noting that the law allows the GRA up to six years to audit transactions.

He also cited electricity supply as a persistent challenge, especially with the authority's heavy reliance on digital systems across the country.

On public perception, Darboe said confidence in the GRA has improved significantly over the years, with independent surveys showing approval ratings of between 90 and 95 per cent.

He credited the gains to strong political will, peace and stability, and sustained engagement with taxpayers, saying: "Businesses will not come to a country where there is no stability: peace and stability are key to collecting this kind of revenue."

