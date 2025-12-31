Gambia: Darboe Slams Govt for 'Failed Promises, Rising Hardship'

Ousainou A.N.M. Darboe, flag-bearer of the United Democratic Party (UDP), has delivered a scathing end-of-year address, accusing the Barrow administration of "neglect, misplaced priorities and failing to improve" the living conditions of Gambians despite earlier promises.

Speaking at his year-end address, Darboe recalled the optimism with which Gambians welcomed the year, hoping for lower commodity prices, improved livelihoods, job creation, better rewards for farmers and the adoption of a new constitution. He said those hopes have now been "dashed," replaced by widespread disappointment and hardship.

According to Darboe, his nationwide tour revealed a grim reality across the country, with citizens openly expressing their struggles.

He highlighted the lack of access to clean drinking water, food insecurity, poor healthcare services and rising prices of basic commodities. He noted that while salaries of government officials and civil servants have reportedly increased, ordinary Gambians particularly farmers have seen no meaningful improvement in their lives.

He described agriculture, the backbone of the Gambian economy, as being in serious decline.

Darboe blamed high and unaffordable fertilizer prices, poor access to seeds and farming inputs, and what he called the government's overemphasis on workshops and administrative expenses instead of direct support to farmers.

He criticised heavy spending on luxury vehicles and called for investment in affordable, practical equipment and research to boost food production.

The UDP leader also took aim at President Adama Barrow's recent countrywide tour, describing it as a political campaign disguised as a constitutional duty.

He accused the President and his ministers of using state resources to advance the ruling National People's Party (NPP) significance, blurring the line between party and government.

Darboe said public services such as electricity, roads and water should never be portrayed as favors from the President, stressing that such projects are funded by taxpayers, loans and grants taken in the name of the Gambian people.

On governance and accountability, Darboe criticised what he described as the President's dismissive attitude toward the National Assembly, insisting that lawmakers have the constitutional right to question and hold the executive accountable. He warned that democracy cannot function where leaders believe they are beyond scrutiny.

Healthcare featured prominently in the address, with Darboe describing the situation as unacceptable for a 21st-century nation. He cited the shortage of incubators for premature babies as an example of misplaced priorities.

He called for cuts in wasteful spending, fewer political advisers, and a redirection of funds toward hospitals, medical equipment and scholarships for health professionals.

In education, Darboe praised development partners, particularly the Holland Foundation and the Mersey-Wallace Foundation, for their role in building classrooms and supporting rural communities.

He questioned the government's commitment to education, saying he struggled to identify clear budget lines for new school construction and expressed concern about the sustainability of the school feeding programme once donor support ends.

One of the most emotional moments of the address focused on youth unemployment and irregular migration.

Darboe lamented the deaths of more than 190 Gambians who perished in the Atlantic Ocean while attempting to reach Europe, noting that entire families were lost. He described the tragedy as evidence of deep economic failure, stressing that the country is losing its most energetic and intelligent citizens due to a lack of opportunities at home.

He called on President Barrow to convene a serious national dialogue, bringing all stakeholders together for an extended discussion on youth unemployment, migration and national development. "We cannot claim development while our young people are leaving and dying," he said, warning that the continued loss of labour and talent threatens the nation's future.

Looking ahead to 2026 and beyond, Darboe reaffirmed the UDP's commitment to human development, with education, healthcare and agriculture as top priorities. He also spoke of the importance of coalition-building and unity among opposition forces, stressing that the UDP is prepared to work with others in the national interest.

He concluded by urging Gambians to reject what he described as a failed and insensitive government and to place their trust in the United Democratic Party, promising accountable leadership, prudent use of public resources and policies aimed at restoring dignity, opportunity and hope for all citizens.

