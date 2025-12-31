Gambia: Walic Hands Over 30 N'dama Bulls to Livestock Associations

West Africa Livestock Innovation Center (WALIC) under the Ministry of Agriculture recently handed over 30 young high-quality breeding selected bulls to two livestock registered associations for multipliers.

The associations are the Gambia Indigenous Livestock Marketing Association GILMA (Fulladou) and the Gambia Indigenous Livestock Marketing Association GIMA Saloum.

The event, which brought stakeholders from the ministry of Agriculture, livestock farmers, and the communities, was held at Sololo Bansang, in CRR South on 24 December 2025.

The event also witnessed another conducted tour of the station facility to showcase the capacity building and outreach center.

These livestock animals have successfully gone under a breeding value estimated of Elite Young Ndama bulls ready for dissemination to the multiplier herds.

This is in line with fulfilling the mandate of one of its main programs called the genetic improvement program designed for improving small and large ruminants for increased productivity.

Presiding over the handing over ceremony, Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Food Security, Dr Demba Sabally, said the event marked a significant milestone in "our nation's agricultural development, specifically within the crucial area of livestock and food security under President Adama Barrow."

According to Minister Sabally, the event was a testament to the "unwavering commitment of the Gambia government and our partners at WALIC to bolstering our local livestock production capabilities".

He stated: "Our objective is clear: to foster a robust, sustainable, and self-sufficient livestock sector that improves the livelihoods of our farmers and enhances the nutritional security of our nation."

Dr Sabally further stated that "Livestock breeding is the cornerstone of a vibrant agricultural economy", adding: "By investing in genetic improvement, we are not just investing in animals; we are investing in the future of our food security, our famers' incomes, and the resilience of our rural communities."

Highlighting the significance of the bulls WALIC handed to the associations, he said: "These bulls, provided through the dedicated genetic improvement program at WALIC, represent superior genetics. Their purpose is clear: to upgrade the quality of our national cattle herd, leading to healthier animals, improved productivity, and better-quality products for our markets. The multiplier farmers selected for this initiative bear a crucial responsibility in ensuring these genetic are spread effectively across the country."

He also said: "As part of the small ruminant project schemes, we are also distributing superiors breeding and bucks. Small Ruminants are vital to many farming families, providing income nutrition, and financial stability."

Minister Sabally also recognised the capacity building and outreach program in Basic Veterinary Surgery and Veterinary Laboratory Diagnosis at the West Africa Livestock Innovation Centre WALIC in partnership with Dr Johannes Kaufmann of Switzerland.

"This program embodies our commitment to enhancing animals' health and food security in the Gambia," he said.

He further expressed sincere gratitude to the dedicated team at the West Africa Livestock Innovation Centre for their tireless work and partnership.

"Let us work together to harness the potential of these resources," he said. "I have every confidence that with diligence and proper management, these breeding animals will yield significantly, benefits for the Gambia."

