West Africa: Ecowas Commends Peaceful Guinea Election As Country Moves Towards Constitutional Rule

The ECOWAS Election Observation Mission (EOM) has commended the peaceful and transparent conduct of Guinea's 28 December presidential election, describing the process as a significant milestone in the country's return to constitutional governance after four years of military-led transition.

Speaking in Conakry after observing voting and ballot counting, the Head of the ECOWAS mission, H.E. Dr Abdoulie Janneh, said the electoral process was calm, orderly and conducted with professionalism. ECOWAS observers monitored the entire voting cycle, from the opening of polling stations to the final tally of ballots, in accordance with regional observation standards.

"We are satisfied with the level of access granted to our delegation," Dr Janneh said, noting that interactions with polling officials, security personnel and voters reflected a generally transparent process. He added that ECOWAS hopes similar conditions prevailed across the country as Guinea works to consolidate democratic rule.

The election comes after a four-year transitional period triggered by the military takeover of 5 September 2021, which brought Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya to power. During the transition, authorities oversaw institutional reforms, initiated the drafting of a new constitution and committed to restoring civilian governance.

Doumbouya's decision to contest the presidency, despite earlier assurances that transitional leaders would not run, generated debate among political actors but also shaped the high stakes surrounding the poll.

About 6.7 million registered voters were eligible to vote to elect a president for a seven-year mandate, marking the first national presidential election since the coup.

Ahead of the vote, ECOWAS held joint coordination meetings with other international observer missions, including the African Union, Mano River Union and the Francophonie, to assess preparedness and promote a common observation framework. Similar briefings were also held with ambassadors from ECOWAS member states and other international partners accredited to Guinea.

Political analysts say the largely peaceful vote reflects public desire for stability after years of uncertainty, while stressing that confidence in the process will depend on transparent results management and respect for legal channels in the event of disputes. ECOWAS has consistently maintained that credible elections are essential for Guinea's full reintegration into regional democratic norms and long-term political stability.

