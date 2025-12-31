Gambia: Door En Voor Foundation Strengthens Firefighting Capacity With Equipment Donation

The Door en Voor Foundation on Tuesday, 30th December 2025, made a significant contribution to national safety by donating fire extinguishers, a full band set with drums, and uniforms to the Gambia Fire and Rescue Service at its headquarters in Banjul.

The donation was presented by the foundation's president, Mbye Jahateh, alongside his team from Holland, in a gesture aimed at strengthening the operational capacity and morale of firefighters.

Receiving the items, the Head of the Gambia Fire and Rescue Service, Sang Colley Ndow, expressed profound gratitude to the Door en Voor Foundation, describing the support as timely and impactful. He noted that while government continues to play its role, partnerships and goodwill gestures such as this remain crucial. "The government cannot do it all," he said, adding that the donation would go a long way in supporting the institution's work and contributing meaningfully to national development.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Samba Jacob Jarju, Head of Operations at the Fire Service, commended the foundation for its foresight and continued commitment. He recalled that equipment donated by the organisation last year had been effectively utilised by firefighters, yielding tangible results in their operations. Stressing the importance of supporting fire personnel, Jarju remarked that "the next life to be saved could be yours," underscoring the value of the newly donated fire extinguishers in preventing and controlling fires. He described the contribution as a major boost to the service's long-term efforts to protect lives and property.

Delivering remarks on behalf of Door en Voor Gambia, the organization's Secretary General, Fatou Bintou Colley, said it was an honour to stand with the Fire and Rescue Service. She explained that the foundation was built on the belief that solidarity and practical support can make a real difference. Firefighters, she said, operate on the front lines daily, often with limited resources, yet continue to demonstrate courage and dedication. She emphasised that the donation symbolised more than equipment, representing partnership, respect, and a shared commitment to community safety and resilience.

Ma Sanneh Fofana, Deputy Commander of Operations, also thanked the foundation for its continued support, noting that such gestures motivate officers and enhance their ability to respond effectively to emergencies.

In his closing remarks, Mbye Jahateh, President of the Door en Voor Foundation, reaffirmed his personal and institutional commitment to supporting the Fire and Rescue Service. Sharing a deeply personal experience, he recounted how his family home was once destroyed by fire during his childhood, an experience that shaped his resolve to assist firefighters wherever possible. He assured the service that the foundation would continue to do more in the future to support their vital work.

The event ended on a note of renewed partnership, highlighting how collaboration between civil society organisations and state institutions can strengthen public safety and save lives across The Gambia.

