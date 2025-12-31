Gambia: Wishing You Happy New Year in Advance!

It's yet another end of year. After midnight on Thursday 31 December 2025, people around the globe celebrate the dawn of a New Year (2026). The highlights of the grand-style celebrations take the form of fireworks and outdoor parties.

As an end of year activity, many people prepare for this event and celebrations take different forms. While some hang out with friends, some visit families and loved ones with others dedicating this period to prayers.

Whatever the case, celebrations marking New Year differ from one country to another. But one activity that seems common in most celebrations is the display of fireworks and outdoor parties.

New Year is a cause of celebration. It is also a moment to reflect on the past and give thanks and praises to Almighty God for all the successes, challenges and seeing one through.

Generally, 2025 has been a challenging year; from skyrocketing commodity food prices, depreciation of the local currencies, surge in crime rate and other economic hardships, protests, among a host of others, which impacts are felt across.

Also, as a country, The Gambia registered some successes on many fronts. Since it's yet the beginning of another New Year, let's not forget to set out for ourselves new resolutions as customary in every New Year.

To our vast readership, we say a big thank-you for all your patronage. Your support keeps us growing, expanding and striving to serve you even better.

Let's remember that The Gambia is one of the most peaceful countries on the face of the earth. Aside, its pristine beaches, nature, over 550 variety-bird species, river cruise to name just a few, the Smiling Coast of Africa, as also referred to continues to shine and attract tourists' arrivals annually.

The Gambia has all it takes to compete in the global tourism industry. What we need is more innovations and continuous advocacy to sell Destination Gambia as a destination with a difference.

Collectively, we can achieve this goal. To this end, we enjoin all Gambians to join on the back-wagon of development while also calling on private sector to partner with government. We've all seen the result of Public Private Partnership in many countries. It is the surest and easiest way to achieve greater development. Governments alone cannot do it alone, thus the need for private sector involvement in fulfilling their Corporate Social Responsibility.

We hope and pray that 2026 register even more successes than the previous year with a lot of opportunities for the country's teeming young populace.

Once again, we want to extend special felicitation to our vast readership, esteemed customers and clients. It is because of your patronage and partnership that we were able to grow and improve on our news content as a company.

Once again, I wish you all a Happy New Year!

