Gambia: Tujereng Scuffle Lamin in West Coast Region Zonal Final Tomorrow

31 December 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Tujereng will battle it out with Lamin in the 2025\2026 West Coast Region zonal football tournament final tomorrow, Thursday, 1 January 2025 at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium at 4pm.

The Tujereng thumped Gunjur 2-0 in their semi-final match to cruise to the West Coast Region zonal football tournament final.

Tujereng will fight to triumph over Lamin to lift the West Coast Region zonal football tournament trophy in their debut appearance in the annual championship.

Lamin smashed Sanyang 2-0 in their semi-final fixture to sail to the West Coast Region zonal football tournament final for the first time since the inception of the championship in 2021.

The Lamin Boys will battle to overcome Tujereng to secure their first West Coast Region zonal football tournament trophy.

