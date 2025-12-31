Liberia: China, Liberia Celebrate Growing Strategic Partnership At Year-End Reception

The Chinese Embassy in Liberia, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on December 30 hosted a New Year's Eve reception celebrating the deepening strategic partnership between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Liberia, as well as shared achievements recorded in 2025.

The high-level event brought together more than 60 participants, including senior officials of the Liberian Government and the Chinese Embassy.

Among those in attendance were Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, Yin Chengwu; Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti; Deputy Minister for Administration, Hon. Gabriel H. Salee; Deputy Minister for International Cooperation and Economic Integration, Hon. Dr. Ibrahim Al-Bakri Nyei; along with other diplomats, government officials, and members of the diplomatic community.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Yin lauded the significant progress made in China-Liberia relations in 2025, describing the year as one marked by "robust growth" and strengthened mutual trust under the leadership of President Xi Jinping of China and President Joseph Nyuma Boakai of Liberia.

"As the year 2025 draws to an end, we gather here to celebrate our friendship and cooperation," Ambassador Yin said. "On behalf of my Embassy, I would like to express sincere appreciation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Liberia and all colleagues for your strong support of our work."

Reflecting on bilateral relations, Ambassador Yin noted that exchanges and cooperation across multiple sectors had continued to expand and produce tangible outcomes, while people-to-people ties between the two nations had grown closer.

"Under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, strategic mutual trust between our two countries has been further consolidated, practical cooperation has been steadily deepened, and people-to-people exchanges have grown ever closer," he stated.

Ambassador Yin also highlighted major milestones achieved by China in 2025, including the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

He referenced the Chinese Communist Party's nationwide education campaign aimed at strengthening Party and government conduct through the implementation of the central leadership's "eight-point decision."

He further pointed to China's unveiling of recommendations for its 15th Five-Year Plan following the successful conclusion of the 14th Five-Year Plan, describing it as a new chapter in China's modernization drive.

In the area of global affairs, Ambassador Yin emphasized President Xi Jinping's Global Governance Initiative, which he said was introduced to inject "greater positive energy into a world marked by volatility and turbulence" and to advance the building of "a community with a shared future for mankind."

Turning to Liberia, Ambassador Yin congratulated the country on its election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2026-2027 term, calling it an "outstanding and historic achievement."

"This achievement reflects the confidence and recognition of the international community in Liberia," he said. "It also provides Liberia with a higher-level and broader platform to play an active role in international affairs. We firmly support and expect that Liberia will play an even greater role in the maintenance of international peace and security."

Looking ahead to the new year, the Chinese Ambassador reaffirmed China's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Liberia based on mutual respect and shared development goals.

"Stepping into the new year, China is willing to work with Liberia to uphold the principles of sincerity, real results, affinity, and good faith, as well as the principle of pursuing greater good and shared interests," Ambassador Yin said. "We will continue to implement the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and the important understandings reached by our two Heads of State."

He concluded by wishing Liberia continued prosperity and stability and expressed optimism that China-Liberia relations would reach "new heights" in the years ahead.

Also speaking at the event, Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti reaffirmed Liberia's firm support for the one-China principle and commended China's remarkable achievements, particularly in poverty alleviation and global development initiatives.

She welcomed President Xi Jinping's Global Governance Initiative and emphasized Liberia's readiness to collaborate closely with China as the country prepares to assume its role on the United Nations Security Council in 2026.

"Liberia stands ready to join hands with China to uphold multilateralism, promote the China-Liberia strategic partnership, and maintain world peace and security," Minister Nyanti said.

As the formal program concluded, guests participated enthusiastically in games and social activities, with the evening characterized by a warm and friendly atmosphere that reflected the enduring friendship between the two nations.