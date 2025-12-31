Liberia: WFI-MAC, Rep. Barry Step Up to Cushion Holiday Food Burden in Montserrado

As economic pressures continue to weigh heavily on households during the festive season, the World Foundation International Multipurpose Agriculture Cooperative (WFI-MAC), in partnership with Montserrado County District #1 Representative Rugie Yatu Barry, has stepped in with a targeted rice distribution initiative aimed at easing the holiday food burden on vulnerable families across Montserrado County.

The humanitarian outreach, launched between December 23 and December 24, 2025, involved the distribution of 100 bags of locally produced Liberian rice, each weighing 25 kilograms, to disadvantaged households, orphanages, health facilities, and community institutions.

The initiative reflects WFI-MAC's continued commitment to food security and agricultural empowerment under the leadership of Board Chair Dr. John T. Wulu, Vice Chair Bishop Dr. Manon Gurley, a dedicated Board of Directors, senior advisors including Mr. Sebastian Teclar, and a management team led by President and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Lincoln Z. Cooper.

Speaking during the distribution, Representative Rugie Yatu Barry, who also serves as Chairperson of the Liberty Party, described the initiative as a timely intervention for families facing hardship during the Christmas season.

"This rice distribution is about compassion and responsibility," Rep. Barry said. "Many families struggle to put food on the table, especially during the holidays. Supporting them with food is one way of showing that leadership must always put people first."