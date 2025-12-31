Liberia: WFI-MAC, Rep. Barry Step Up to Cushion Holiday Food Burden in Montserrado

31 December 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By David A Yates

As economic pressures continue to weigh heavily on households during the festive season, the World Foundation International Multipurpose Agriculture Cooperative (WFI-MAC), in partnership with Montserrado County District #1 Representative Rugie Yatu Barry, has stepped in with a targeted rice distribution initiative aimed at easing the holiday food burden on vulnerable families across Montserrado County.

The humanitarian outreach, launched between December 23 and December 24, 2025, involved the distribution of 100 bags of locally produced Liberian rice, each weighing 25 kilograms, to disadvantaged households, orphanages, health facilities, and community institutions.

The initiative reflects WFI-MAC's continued commitment to food security and agricultural empowerment under the leadership of Board Chair Dr. John T. Wulu, Vice Chair Bishop Dr. Manon Gurley, a dedicated Board of Directors, senior advisors including Mr. Sebastian Teclar, and a management team led by President and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Lincoln Z. Cooper.

Speaking during the distribution, Representative Rugie Yatu Barry, who also serves as Chairperson of the Liberty Party, described the initiative as a timely intervention for families facing hardship during the Christmas season.

"This rice distribution is about compassion and responsibility," Rep. Barry said. "Many families struggle to put food on the table, especially during the holidays. Supporting them with food is one way of showing that leadership must always put people first."

Read the original article on Liberian Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.