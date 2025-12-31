Liberia: Prez. Boakai Grants Executive Clemency to 72 Inmates

The President of the Republic of Liberia, Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., acting under the authority granted by Article 59 of the 1986 Constitution, has extended executive clemency to seventy-two (72) inmates housed in various correctional facilities across the country.

The decision was formally announced by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Liberia, Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, who explained that the clemency followed a rigorous vetting process conducted by a duly constituted committee appointed by Assistant Minister for Corrections and Rehabilitation, Atty Gabriel F. Ndupellar.

The process, he noted, was designed to ensure transparency, fairness, and strict adherence to the law.

According to Minister Tweh, the beneficiaries include two foreign nationals from the Republic of Guinea, two women, and two juveniles, with the remaining recipients being adult males.

He further disclosed that the selection of inmates was based on clearly defined criteria, including demonstrated good behavior, the length of time already served, and the nature of their offenses, which were largely minor.

"The President's decision to grant executive clemency reflects his commitment to justice tempered with mercy, as well as to rehabilitation and reintegration," Minister Tweh stated.

He also expressed appreciation to the vetting committee for its diligence in reviewing cases involving inmates who showed genuine reform and were convicted of minor offenses.

The Minister emphasized that executive clemency is not an automatic right, but a privilege extended to inmates who demonstrate remorse, discipline, and respect for the rules governing correctional institutions.

He used the occasion to encourage other inmates nationwide to maintain good conduct and actively participate in rehabilitation programs, noting that such behavior increases their chances of benefiting from future acts of presidential mercy.

"This exercise should serve as motivation for all inmates to conduct themselves in a lawful and orderly manner," Cllr. Tweh added. "Good behavior, respect for the law, and personal reform remain key considerations in any clemency process."

Cllr. Tweh reaffirmed the government of Liberia's commitment to upholding the rule of law while promoting humane justice, rehabilitation, and national reconciliation in keeping with constitutional provisions and international best practices.

Meanwhile, the beneficiaries of the executive clemency have expressed gratitude to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for the pardon and pledged to uphold good moral conduct as they reintegrate into society.