Liberia: Finance Minister Urges Immediate Hiring of Exceptional MFDP Interns

Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan has called on government institutions to immediately absorb exceptional interns following the successful conclusion of the Ministry's Young Professionals Internship Program, emphasizing that youth empowerment and national development remain central to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's vision.

The closing ceremony, held Thursday at the MFDP headquarters in Monrovia, marked the official conclusion of a six-month initiative that deployed over 200 young Liberians across key government institutions.

The program aimed to equip youth with practical skills, expose them to public service operations, and foster accountability and efficiency in state institutions.

"This vision is the vision of the President," Minister Ngafuan told the gathering. "We are implementers of the great vision of the President. He is concerned about his country and especially about young people. This program was designed to empower youth and give them practical experience."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Minister Ngafuan explained that the initiative is part of a broader national strategy to integrate young professionals into governance structures while ensuring they are prepared to take on leadership roles in the future.

He highlighted budgetary allocations aimed at youth development, including US$3 million for the Presidential Youth Empowerment Initiative and approximately US$1 million for the National Service Program under the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

"The great intention is that no one should be left behind," he stressed. "Some will be exceptional, some may not be, but our goal is to ensure every young Liberian has the opportunity to grow and contribute. We do not interpose any objection to any agency employing these young professionals today. If you can hire them now, do it. Exceptional interns should be absorbed immediately."

Minister Ngafuan recounted his personal journey to illustrate the importance of discipline, professionalism, and attitude in career development.

Reflecting on his own start as an 18-year-old intern at the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC) in 1988, he emphasized that success is determined not only by skills but also by diligence, respect, punctuality, and commitment.

"At some point, it is not just your skills but your attitude--A-T-T-I-T-U-D-E--that will determine your path," he said. "Some of you here today will be future Ministers of Finance, Managing Directors of LWSC and NTA, lawmakers, and national leaders. I can see it. Dream big, work hard, and remain resilient. Things may not always be rosy, but your perseverance, dedication, and hope will define your success."

He urged interns to cultivate professionalism in every aspect of their work, reminding them that small details such as timeliness, meeting deadlines, and respect for colleagues are as important as technical knowledge.

"Your attitude will distinguish you from others," he said. "We are training not only your skills but your mindset for leadership and excellence."

Following Minister Ngafuan's remarks, Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) Managing Director Mohammed Ali lauded the interns for their tangible impact on institutional operations.

He described the internship as transformative, noting that the presence of interns had led to significant improvements in accountability and efficiency within the corporation.

"Corruption is not just about stealing money. It's also about stealing time," Ali said. "The research conducted by these interns revealed numerous instances of absenteeism, which translated into lost productivity. Their report was very brilliant and immediately acted upon by management, bringing real change to LWSC operations."

Ali also commended the MFDP Human Resources Department, highlighting the exceptional role of an official named Ruby for closely supervising the interns and maintaining consistent communication between agency heads and the young professionals.

He said this oversight ensured that interns were not only learning but also contributing effectively to the improvement of institutional processes.

Representing the Managing Director of the National Transit Authority (NTA), Deputy Managing Director Togar Melvin Cephas emphasized the dual benefit of the internship program: addressing youth unemployment while providing immediate operational support. The NTA recently inducted 35 new buses into its fleet, creating a pressing need for personnel to manage increased operations.

"The interns came at the right time," Cephas said. "Currently, NTA has over 35 interns who have contributed significantly to our operations. We strongly urge the MFDP to consider compensating and retaining them. These young professionals have demonstrated competence and readiness for full employment."

Cephas further revealed that retaining interns across government institutions would require approximately US$420,000 annually.

He stressed that the investment would pay dividends in improved efficiency and service delivery. "The first batch of interns has proven their value," he said. "This program is not just a training exercise; it is an investment in Liberia's future leaders."

Interns were deployed across multiple key institutions, including the MFDP, Monrovia City Corporation (MCC), Paynesville City Corporation (PCC), LWSC, and the NTA. The program provided exposure to financial management, operational planning, and public administration while fostering a culture of accountability and professionalism.

The closing ceremony was attended by high-ranking government officials, agency heads, and the interns themselves. The event highlighted the success of the internship program in strengthening Liberia's human capital, while also setting the stage for future initiatives aimed at youth empowerment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Minister Ngafuan emphasized that the program is part of a broader strategy to ensure that young Liberians are not left behind. He assured that the government would continue monitoring the program, evaluating its outcomes, and scaling it up to provide more opportunities for the country's youth.

"Some of you will be exceptional, and we encourage agencies to recognize and absorb these talents immediately," he said. "We are creating pathways for leadership, and no young professional should be left behind. Where we are today is better than yesterday, and where we will be tomorrow will be better than today. We will open more doors, light more candles, and expand opportunities so that more Liberians can smile."

The ceremony concluded with applause from attendees, many of whom expressed optimism about the future of the interns and their potential contributions to Liberia's development. The MFDP internship program has not only provided young Liberians with practical experience but also underscored the government's commitment to building a capable, ethical, and forward-looking public service.

As the program wraps up, the message from Minister Ngafuan is clear: the government is ready to invest in youth, recognize talent, and ensure that exceptional interns transition seamlessly into meaningful employment, fulfilling both their professional aspirations and Liberia's broader development goals.