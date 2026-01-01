A woman in the Central African Republic votes in the second round of presidential elections on 14 February 2016.

Voting proceeded largely as planned in the Central African Republic's first-ever combined presidential, legislative, regional and municipal elections, and ballot counting is now complete, the UN peacekeeping mission (MINUSCA) said on Wednesday, with results expected to be announced on 5 January.

According to MINUSCA, preliminary reports from observers indicate that more than 99 per cent of polling stations across the country opened as scheduled on election day.

The transfer of envelopes containing the results from 19 prefectural capitals to the national capital, Bangui, is now underway, with logistical and security support from the mission.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The 28 December vote marked an unprecedented moment in the country's political history, bringing together four ballots in a single electoral exercise. Municipal elections, in particular, had not been held in the Central African Republic (CAR) since 1988 and were a key provision of the 2019 Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation.

Vast, sparsely populated and landlocked, CAR is crisscrossed by dense forests, rivers and long, often impassable roads. Outside Bangui, many communities are reachable only by air or days-long journeys.

Extensive UN support for complex operation

MINUSCA said it worked closely with national authorities and UN agencies to support the electoral process, delivering all voting materials on time despite difficult terrain and security constraints.

In total, the mission carried out 84 flights and eight road convoys to transport more than 230 tonnes of election materials, including ballot papers, indelible ink, voter cards, voting booths and ballot boxes.

Electoral materials were delivered to 6,679 of the country's 6,700 polling stations, allowing them to function normally across 20 prefectures.

On the technical and operational front, some 34,500 people - including electoral agents, supervisors and polling station staff - were trained with UN support.

Security measures

Security for the polls was reinforced through the deployment of additional national troops and police, supported logistically by MINUSCA, alongside strengthened patrols by UN peacekeepers and police personnel.

The mission also provided Central African armed forces and internal security personnel with vehicles and motorcycles to reach remote and isolated areas.

Speaking at a press conference in Bangui on Wednesday, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for CAR, Valentine Rugwabiza, said the mission had successfully fulfilled its mandate despite operating in a challenging environment.

Incident in Haut-Mbomou

Ms. Rugwabiza strongly condemned an attack in Bambouti, in the south-eastern Haut-Mbomou prefecture near the border with South Sudan, which prevented voting from taking place in that locality due to insecurity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines International Organisations Governance Central African Republic By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The attack, carried out by the Azandé Ani Kpi Gbe (AAKG) armed group, also involved hostage-taking, including the sub-prefect.

She said MINUSCA has been working around the clock since Sunday to facilitate the release of those taken hostage.

Results expected next week

The National Elections Authority (NEA) is expected to announce the preliminary results of the presidential election on 5 January 2026.