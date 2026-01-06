Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera has won a third term in office, securing an outright majority in the presidential election held on 28 December, provisional results from the electoral commission showed on Monday night.

Faustin-Archange Touadéra was declared the winner with 76.15 percent of the vote in the first round by the National Elections Authority (ANE). Opponents Anicet-Georges Dologuélé received 14.6 percent of the vote, and Henri-Marie Dondra 3.19 percent.

A few other candidates share the remainder: Marcelin Yalemende with 2.13 percent, Serge Djorie 1.87, Eddy Kparekouti 1.04, Aristide Briand Reboas 0.95.

Voter turnout was 52.42 percent, according to the ANE.

The final results will be announced by the Constitutional Council on January 20.

Touadéra, a 68-year-old mathematician, took power a decade ago and was seeking a third term after a constitutional referendum in 2023 scrapped the presidential term limit.

He campaigned on his security record in the chronically unstable nation after enlisting help from Russian mercenaries and Rwandan soldiers. He also signed peace deals with several rebel groups this year.

Call for election annulment

Before the announcement of these provisional results, two opposition candidates denounced fraud. And the main opposition coalition, known by its French acronym BRDC, boycotted the election, saying it would not be fair.

A few hours before the results were announced, Dondra reiterated his grievances and called for the "outright" annulment of the election and the dissolution of the ANE, which he deemed incapable of organising "free and inclusive" elections.

"Numerous irregularities that could undermine the integrity of the results have been identified, and this cannot be ignored. Moreover, the results announced today reflect the inability of the party to organise free and inclusive elections, a failure we have repeatedly denounced," he said at his press conference.

"Therefore, while remaining committed to the rule of law and the values of the Republic, the UNIR party calls for the outright annulment of these elections." The party is actively preparing to appeal to the Constitutional Council to challenge the irregularities thus identified and recommends that the ANE, which has proven its incompetence, be dissolved.

Dologuele, the runner-up in the 2020 election and a former prime minister, also told a press conference on Friday that there had been "a methodical attempt to manipulate" the outcome.

"The Central African people spoke on 28 December," Dologuele said. "They expressed a clear desire for change."

Opposition groups also said the 2023 referendum that allowed him to extend his rule into a second decade was proof he wants to be president for life.

Yet, there were no reports of major disturbances during the voting, a far cry from the last election in 2020, when rebel groups prevented hundreds of polling stations from opening.

Touadera's government has denied any fraud took place.

The Constitutional Court has until 20 January to adjudicate any challenges and declare definitive results.

Allied to Russia

If confirmed, Touadera's victory will likely further the interests of Russia, which has traded security assistance for access to resources including gold and diamonds.

Touadera has also signalled a renewed interest in Western partnerships, saying he would welcome any country willing to develop CAR's lithium, uranium and gold reserves.

But analysts warn Touadera's security gains remain fragile.

"Armed groups have not disappeared; they have just been incorporated into the system," said Nathalia Dukhan, Central Africa analyst for the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime.

Some leaders of armed groups have received government jobs after signing peace deals with Touadera, according to Dukhan.

"But if they see that the system is not serving their interest, things could take a dramatic turn," she added.

(with Reuters)