Nigeria: Anthony Joshua Out of Hospital

Anthony Joshua was injured in a car crash in Nigeria.
1 January 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu deeply appreciate the public concern and show of love and affection over this very sad and unfortunate incident.

The governments of Lagos and Ogun states once again, commiserate with the families of the two young men Lateef Ayodele and Gami Cina who tragically and unfortunately lost their lives in the road accident involving Anthony Joshua on Monday 29th Dec 2025 . We pray The Almighty grant the repose of their soul whilst granting their families and loved ones the fortitude to bear this very sad and painful loss.

Anthony and his mother were at the funeral home in Lagos this afternoon to pay their final respects to his two departed friends as they were being prepared for repatriation scheduled for later this evening . Anthony Joshua was discharged from hospital late this evening as he was deemed clinically fit to recuperate from home.

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu deeply appreciate the public concern and show of love and affection over this very sad and unfortunate incident. They also appreciate Mr President, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, for all fatherly support he gave through out the process.

We also want to appreciate the team of doctors and medical personnel at the Lagoon Hospital Ikoyi that attended to Anthony and those that sustained injuries . The quality of care and professionalism is truly commendable.

Signed: .Gbenga Omotoso Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos.

Kayode Akinmade Special Adviser Information and Strategy Ogun

