Sudan/Senegal: Afcon 2025 - Sudan's 'Falcons of Jediane' to Face Senegal On Saturday

Casablanca — The coach of the Sudanese national soccer team 'Falcons of Jediane', James Kwesi Appiah, has confirmed that his focus is now on the team's upcoming match against Senegal in round 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2025) football tournament, currently being held in Morocco, which prompted him to play the team's last group stage match with substitutes.

The Sudanese national team was missing key players in its match against Burkina Faso on Wednesday, in the third (and final) round of Group E of the continental competition, which ended with the Falcons of Jediane losing 0-2, at the (Mohammed V) stadium in Casablanca.

Sudan will meet Senegal, the 2021 champions, in the next round, as the 1970 champions look to progress further in the competition, despite the difficulty of facing the Lions of Teranga.

Sudan's Ghanaian coach said in media statements following the match against Burkina Faso: I preferred not to field the key players in order for them to get more rest before the next match, which comes in just 72 hours.

Appiah added: "I wasn't concerned about the team's level today (Wednesday). I don't care that Burkina Faso scored 10 goals, but what's important is that we perform and improve our level in the upcoming matches."

The Sudanese national team coach stressed: After securing qualification for the round of 16, my focus was solely on the Senegal match, and I hope for success in it.

Burkina Faso secured second place in Group E of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, currently being held in Morocco, after defeating Sudan 2-0.

Sudan, who played Wednesday's match with a group of reserve players, will meet Senegal, the 2021 champions, in the round of 16 next Saturday at 6 pm Sudan time, while Burkina Faso will play against the leader of Group F in the same round next Tuesday.

The teams that have already qualified for the round of 16 are: Morocco, Mali, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria, Senegal, Democratic Republic of Congo, Benin, Algeria, Burkina Faso, Sudan, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, and Mozambique.