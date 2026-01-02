Sudan/Senegal: Afcon 2025 - Sudan's 'Falcons of Jediane' to Face Senegal On Saturday

1 January 2026
Dabanga (Port Sudan)

Casablanca — The coach of the Sudanese national soccer team 'Falcons of Jediane', James Kwesi Appiah, has confirmed that his focus is now on the team's upcoming match against Senegal in round 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2025) football tournament, currently being held in Morocco, which prompted him to play the team's last group stage match with substitutes.

The Sudanese national team was missing key players in its match against Burkina Faso on Wednesday, in the third (and final) round of Group E of the continental competition, which ended with the Falcons of Jediane losing 0-2, at the (Mohammed V) stadium in Casablanca.

Sudan will meet Senegal, the 2021 champions, in the next round, as the 1970 champions look to progress further in the competition, despite the difficulty of facing the Lions of Teranga.

Sudan's Ghanaian coach said in media statements following the match against Burkina Faso: I preferred not to field the key players in order for them to get more rest before the next match, which comes in just 72 hours.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Appiah added: "I wasn't concerned about the team's level today (Wednesday). I don't care that Burkina Faso scored 10 goals, but what's important is that we perform and improve our level in the upcoming matches."

The Sudanese national team coach stressed: After securing qualification for the round of 16, my focus was solely on the Senegal match, and I hope for success in it.

Burkina Faso secured second place in Group E of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, currently being held in Morocco, after defeating Sudan 2-0.

Sudan, who played Wednesday's match with a group of reserve players, will meet Senegal, the 2021 champions, in the round of 16 next Saturday at 6 pm Sudan time, while Burkina Faso will play against the leader of Group F in the same round next Tuesday.

The teams that have already qualified for the round of 16 are: Morocco, Mali, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria, Senegal, Democratic Republic of Congo, Benin, Algeria, Burkina Faso, Sudan, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, and Mozambique.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.