Liberia: Circular Economy, Green Jobs Promise Sustainable Future for Liberia - ActionAid

MONROVIA -- As mounting waste, plastic pollution, and rising youth unemployment continue unabated, Liberia recently held a two-day national training aimed at turning environmental challenges into economic opportunities through circular-economy solutions and green jobs.

The training, scheduled for Monrovia, was held there, and its theme was "Building Skills, Opportunities, and Local Solutions for a Sustainable Future." Organized by ActionAid Liberia, the training brought together young people, including women, community leaders, civil society organizations, and local authorities to build practical skills in waste recycling, plastic upcycling, composting, sustainable agriculture, and green entrepreneurship.

The organizer has disclosed that the initiative responds to Liberia's urgent need to rethink its traditional "take-make-dispose" economic model, which has contributed to clogged waterways, barely managed landfills, and growing climate vulnerability, especially in urban areas.

"Circular economy offers Liberia a real chance to address environmental degradation while creating jobs for young people and women," explained Norwu Harris, program coordinator of ActionAid Liberia, the training's organizer. She added that "The training was about moving from awareness to action."

Addressing twin crises

Liberia faces growing waste generation, limited recycling infrastructure, and high youth unemployment. At the same time, climate change continues to intensify flooding, coastal erosion, and public health risks linked to poor waste management.

Globally, circular-economy models, which emphasize reducing waste, reusing materials, and regenerating natural systems, have helped create green jobs, strengthen small and medium-sized enterprises, and improve climate resilience. In Liberia, early efforts by groups such as Green Cities Inc., MIPAD Africa, the UNDP-supported Youth Eco-Brigade, and community recycling startups show promise but remain fragmented and in dire need of additional support.

Given the ongoing realities confronting efforts to address improper waste disposal and management, ActionAid noted that the training aimed to bridge gaps in technical capacity, policy awareness, and collaboration across government, civil society, the private sector, and communities.

From concepts to practical skills

Day one of the training focused on foundational knowledge, introducing participants to circular-economy principles and their relevance to Liberia's waste streams, including plastics, organic waste, metals, and electronic waste. Expert facilitator F. Oliver Williyan will lead sessions comparing linear and circular systems and highlighting links to climate justice and sustainable development.

Participants examined local case studies and emerging green-job pathways, such as composting enterprises, recycling SMEs, repair businesses and sustainable agriculture ventures.

Hands-on sessions guided participants through waste mapping, basic waste audits, and resource-flow analysis to help identify business and social-impact opportunities in their own communities. Video demonstrations showcased practical recycling and upcycling techniques, including plastic repurposing and organic fertilizer production.

Action plans and follow-up support

The training culminated in group work, during which participants developed community-based action plans. The plans included neighborhood recycling initiatives, school or youth-group programs, county-level advocacy strategies, or green-enterprise incubation ideas. After completing their plans, the groups presented them during the closing session, which also included certificate presentations.

Madam Norwu Harris said that, as expected, the training produced tangible outcomes, including mini-business concepts, draft community action plans, and a stronger network of young advocates for green jobs and sustainable waste management.

She noted that, as part of ongoing support-based engagement with the participants, each of them will also receive post-training support, including three months of mentorship, a WhatsApp learning group, and linkages to local recyclers and SMEs.

"This was not just a workshop," Harris said. "It was an investment in Liberia's future -- one where environmental protection and economic opportunity go hand in hand."

Mawatta A. C. Sheriff, the Executive Director of the Foundation for Youth and Women Empowerment, was one of the participants who expressed her gratitude to ActionAid for the initiative.

"The training was very educational, insightful, and impactful. I learned so much. While attending the training, I gained a better understanding that waste can be turned into wealth, and I also realized that waste is not wasteful but rather a valuable resource that presents opportunities for young people, especially in prioritizing entrepreneurship," Sheriff said in an interview with The Liberian Investigator.

According to the Sheriff, the training in Circular Economy and Green Jobs has broadened her perspectives and provided hands-on knowledge and practical experience that can be applied within the waste management industry, the agriculture sector, and in efforts to mitigate climate change challenges. "Attending the training greatly shaped my understanding, and I am confident in applying the knowledge and skills gained to create impact within my organization. I will also encourage young people, particularly those in the same age range as me, to prioritize green jobs as a pathway to sustainable development," she said, recommending that future training on circular economy and green jobs be longer, such as three months, to deepen the sharpening of skills on a more expansive scale.

Beyan, another participant, expressed excitement that the training was rewarding and assured that he would not overlook or throw away the knowledge gained. "This is an eye-opener. We have not only gained knowledge and skills in the two days of the training but are now ambassadors responsible for cultivating new zones and applying the learning," he said.

ActionAid said it looks forward to seeing Liberia rise above its complex waste management challenges, noting that recycling would enhance environmental wealth creation for the well-being of people.