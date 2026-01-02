Liberia: Public Backlash Grows Over Youth and Sports Ministry Decision As Appeal Committee Orders Cape Mount-Lofa Rematch

Monrovia — Condemnations have intensified following the decision of the Ministry of Youth and Sports to reschedule the disputed match between Grand Cape Mount County and Lofa County in the ongoing 2025/2026 National County Sports Meet.

The decision, announced on Wednesday, comes after the Grievance and Ethics Committee had earlier ruled in favor of Grand Cape Mount County, citing Lofa County for fielding three first division players in violation of the rules governing the tournament.

The ministry's intervention has generated widespread public reaction, particularly among residents of Grand Cape Mount County, many of whom have taken to Facebook to express disappointment and anger over what they described as a decision that undermines fairness and the original intent of the competition.

According to the Grievance and Ethics Committee, Lofa County breached tournament regulations by using players registered in the first division league, an action expressly prohibited under the National County Sports Meet rules. Based on this finding, the committee awarded the match to Grand Cape Mount County.

However, the Ministry of Youth and Sports later announced that the match would be rescheduled pending further review, a move that critics say weakens the authority of the committee and erodes public confidence in the integrity of the tournament.

Reacting on Facebook, several residents of Grand Cape Mount County argued that the ministry's decision contradicts the unifying purpose of the National County Sports Meet, which was established to promote peace, national cohesion, and equal opportunity among counties, regardless of political influence or status.

One resident, Samuel Jallah, wrote, "This ruling goes against the very spirit of unity the county meet stands for. When rules are broken and justice is delayed, it creates division instead of peace."

Another resident, Mary Kpotoe, expressed frustration over what she described as selective justice. "We are seeing double standards at play. If this was another county, the ruling would have been enforced immediately. This makes ordinary citizens lose trust in the system," she stated.

In a more politically charged reaction, Augustine Kamara alleged that powerful interests were influencing the process. "The ministry is trying too hard to allow Lofa County to qualify because President Joseph Boakai, Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah, and other top government officials are natives of Lofa County. This perception alone is dangerous for national unity," he wrote.

Similarly, James Nyon warned that disregarding established rules could damage the credibility of the tournament. "When committees do their work and their decisions are set aside, it sends a message that rules do not matter. That is not how unity is built," he said.

Another resident, Hawa Morris, echoed concerns about fairness and equal treatment. "The county meet should be about talent and fair play, not about which county has more people in government. This decision hurts the young athletes who still believe in fairness," she noted.

Patrick Doe also criticized the ministry's action and called for respect for institutional processes. "If the Grievance and Ethics Committee cannot be respected, then why have rules at all. The ministry must think about the long-term damage this causes to national unity," he said.