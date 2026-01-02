Liberia: Hundreds Benefit As House of Caring Hands Donates Food to Disabled Community in Grand Cape Mount

Bo Waterside — Hundreds of residents across Grand Cape Mount County, including Tewor District, Bowater side, and parts of Sierra Leone, have received a significant donation of rice and essential food items, courtesy of the House of Caring Hands, a non-profit organisation founded in the United States of America.

The event, marked by vibrant cultural and traditional dances, saw local communities come together in a jubilant display as they marched towards the venue in appreciation of the initiatives spearheaded by Ambassador Fatumata J. Massalee and the Board of Directors of the House of Caring Hands. Their ongoing commitment to supporting vulnerable populations has earned widespread admiration among beneficiaries.

Supporting the Disabled Community

The primary recipients of the donation were members of the disabled community, whose daily challenges are often compounded by limited access to resources. The distribution included over two hundred bags of rice and cooking oil, offering tangible relief during the festive season.

Aurtha Brown, Chairperson of Persons Living with Disabilities in Grand Cape Mount County, expressed his profound gratitude to Ambassador Massele and the board. He emphasised the vital importance of such humanitarian gestures and called for their continuation, stating, "This initiative is a beacon of hope for our community. We encourage more organisations to follow this example and extend support to those in need."

Amb. Fatumata J. Massalee also took the opportunity to inspire students benefiting from her personal scholarship scheme. She urged them to pursue their studies diligently, underscoring the role of education in shaping future leaders. "With quality education, you can become the next generation of this nation," she remarked, addressing the assembled students.

Community Leaders and Dignitaries Attended

The ceremony was attended by a cross-section of local leadership, including chiefs, elders, imams, the district educational officer, representatives of women's organisations from Sierra Leone, students, and a significant number of disabled individuals.

Their presence underscored the value placed on collaborative community development and inclusivity.

Spreading Festive Cheer and Looking Ahead

This initiative forms part of the House of Caring Hands' ongoing mission to spread love and support to the disabled and others facing hardship, especially during festive periods. The organisation's model of compassion and outreach has brought hope to many who might otherwise be overlooked.

Looking to the future, Amb. Massalee disclosed that the Dominican Republic is set to benefit from the charity's next round of donations. The House of Caring Hands continues to expand its reach, embodying the spirit of global solidarity and care.

As communities in Grand Cape Mount County celebrate this generous act, the ripple effect of kindness serves as a reminder of the power of collective action and the enduring impact of humanitarian leadership.