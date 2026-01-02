Nigeria: Anti-Graft War - NSCI Tasks EFCC On Due Process, Calls for Restraint, Transparency

The Northern Stakeholders Consultative Initiative (NSCI) has emphasised the importance of addressing alleged financial crimes and national security concerns through established legal and institutional frameworks, without political interpretations that could erode public confidence.

In a statement signed by its Convener, Mr. Yerima Shettima, the group said issues of such gravity require restraint, transparency, and respect for the rule of law, noting that public discourse around ongoing investigations should not compromise institutional credibility.

NSCI made reference to recent reactions by Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State following the arraignment of the State's Commissioner of Finance by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), emphasising that while constitutional immunity shields serving governors from prosecution, it does not eliminate the expectation of accountability in matters of public interest.

The organisation noted that allegations bordering on terrorism financing and other financial crimes are serious and must be thoroughly examined by appropriate authorities. It urged the EFCC to conduct its investigations independently and professionally, without fear or favour.

According to the statement, attempts to frame ongoing legal processes as politically motivated could divert attention from the core issues and weaken public trust in anti-corruption and security institutions.

NSCI also observed that governance issues such as infrastructure development, security, and social services remain critical concerns for citizens, but cautioned against allowing such matters to overshadow or interfere with lawful investigative procedures.

The group reiterated its position that accountability should apply uniformly, regardless of political affiliation, and that democratic institutions must be allowed to function without undue pressure.

It urged all stakeholders to exercise restraint and allow the judicial process to take its course, stressing that respect for due process remains essential to maintaining national stability and public confidence.

The statement read: "The NSCI firmly believes that no amount of political posturing or attempts to garner sympathy will absolve anyone of the charges of fraud and terrorism financing. We echo the sentiments of the Nigerian populace, who demand transparency and accountability from their leaders.

"The NSCI stands firm in its belief that justice must prevail, irrespective of political affiliations. The allegations against the commissioner are not a matter of political rivalry; they are a matter of national security and integrity. Terrorism financing is a serious crime that jeopardizes the safety of our communities and undermines our collective progress.

"We await the conclusion of the ongoing investigations by the EFCC, confident that they will delve deep into the matter and uncover the truth. The NSCI urges the EFCC to carry out its duties without fear or favour, ensuring that all parties involved are held accountable for their actions. It is imperative that the integrity of our institutions is upheld and that they operate independently, free from political influence."