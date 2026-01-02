Nigerian Senator Dies in India

Mr Akwashiki was first elected to the Senate in 2019 and was re-elected for a second term in 2023, becoming the only senator from Nasarawa North to secure two consecutive terms.

Godiya Akwashiki, the senator who represented Nasarawa North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, has died at the age of 52.

Family sources confirmed to journalists on Thursday that Mr Akwashiki died on Wednesday, 31 December 2025, at a hospital in India, where he had been receiving treatment for a prolonged illness.

The Senator had been sick since his reelection in 2023 and was at various times hospitalised in Nigeria, the United Kingdom and India. His exact ailment remained unclear.

Mr Akwashiki was first elected to the Senate in 2019 and was re-elected for a second term, becoming the only senator from Nasarawa North to secure two consecutive terms since the creation of the state. He was a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Before his election to the Senate, Mr Akwashiki served multiple terms in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, where he rose through the ranks to become Majority Leader and later Deputy Speaker.

Born on 3 August 1973 in Angba Iggah, Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Mr Akwashiki was widely known for his strong grassroots political base and focus on constituency-driven projects.

During his time in the Senate, he was involved in legislative initiatives and oversight activities related to rural development, education, youth empowerment, and infrastructure across Nasarawa North Senatorial District.

Political associates and community leaders across the district have described his death as a significant loss, noting his influence in state and national politics as well as his role in expanding access to social and economic opportunities for constituents.

Details of burial arrangements have yet to be announced by the family