Somalia Thanks Allies for Backing Sovereignty After Israel's Recognition of Somaliland

Somaliland has its own flag (seen here) and passport, even though no country except Israel recognizes it.

Mogadishu, Jan — Somalia's federal government on Monday thanked countries and international organisations for supporting its sovereignty, after Israel announced it had recognised the breakaway region of Somaliland as an independent state.

In a statement, the government expressed "deep gratitude" to nations and global bodies that it said had firmly stood by Somalia's independence, unity and territorial integrity, rejecting what it described as Israel's attempt to undermine the country's sovereignty.

"The Federal Republic of Somalia extends its sincere appreciation to countries and international organisations that have shown full support and solidarity in safeguarding Somalia's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity," the statement said.

The message of thanks came as the majority of countries and international organisations voiced opposition to the announcement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel had recognised Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but has not been internationally recognised.

Mogadishu has strongly condemned the move, saying it violates international law and the principles of state sovereignty enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

Public anger has also grown across Somalia since the announcement, with demonstrations held in several cities to protest Israel's decision. Protesters have denounced the move as an attempt to divide the country and an affront to Somalia's national unity.

Somalia's government said it and its people remain firmly opposed to any actions that threaten the country's territorial integrity, reaffirming that Somaliland remains an integral part of Somalia under international law.