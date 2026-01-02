Somalia: Somaliland President Says More Countries to Recognise Breakaway Region

Hargeisa, Somalia, Jan — Somaliland's president Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Cirro said more countries will soon recognise the self-declared republic, after Israel became the first to do so, a move that has sharply raised regional tensions.

Israel's recognition of Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but is not internationally recognised, has angered the federal government in Mogadishu, which condemned the move as a violation of its sovereignty.

But President Cirro said the recognition would not be limited to Israel alone, predicting that other governments would follow suit.

"I bring good news to our people that many other countries are on the way and will recognise Somaliland, God willing," Cirro said in a speech. "Those who oppose Somaliland's recognition should mind their own interests. There is no one who can stop Somaliland's recognition."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He added that several countries he described as hostile to Somaliland had now openly emerged, stressing that while Somaliland does not consider itself an enemy of any state, the public should be aware of governments opposing its aspirations.

Cirro did not name the countries he considers hostile, but Egypt, Djibouti and Turkey have been among the most vocal opponents of Somaliland's recognition, issuing strong statements rejecting Israel's move.

In a sign of strained relations, Somaliland on Wednesday summoned its representative to Djibouti for consultations. Djibouti had strongly criticised the Israel-Somaliland relationship during the latest debate at the United Nations Security Council.

In his remarks, Cirro also urged citizens to remain vigilant and safeguard security, calling on every citizen to act as a guardian and source of intelligence. He thanked religious leaders, political parties and other segments of society for backing Somaliland's ties with Israel.

Somaliland has enjoyed relative stability compared with the rest of Somalia, but its quest for international recognition has remained stalled for more than three decades.