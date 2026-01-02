Nigeria: ADC Coalition Formed to Halt One-Party Drift in Nigeria - David Mark

Mr Mark, a former member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said that since its unveiling in July, Nigerians nationwide had shown overwhelming support, with renewed political enthusiasm continuing to grow.

The National Chairperson of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), David Mark, has said the opposition coalition under the party emerged from necessity to halt Nigeria's steady drift towards a one-party state.

In a New Year message, Mr Mark, a former senate president, said the coalition was formed as a rescue mission to restore hope, democracy and accountable leadership in the country.

He said the coalition understood the heavy responsibility involved, noting that credibility depends on patriotism, sacrifice and genuine service to the people.

Mr Mark, a former member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said that since its unveiling in July, Nigerians nationwide had shown overwhelming support, with renewed political enthusiasm continuing to grow.

He acknowledged public scepticism caused by years of unfulfilled promises but urged citizens to overcome doubt and join the collective rescue mission.

"We do not claim perfection, but our commitment to duty, integrity and the right side of history remains unwavering for Nigeria's future," he said.

Mr Mark urged Nigerians not to surrender to despair, insisting national rebirth was possible if citizens rose with courage and unity.

He stressed that meaningful change would come through vision, participation and peaceful civic engagement, not violence.

The ADC national chairperson said 2026 could mark the beginning of national renewal if Nigerians reclaimed their power through unity and democratic action.

He urged citizens to enter the new year with faith, courage and hope, despite economic hardship and lingering insecurity.

Mr Mark paid tribute to fallen soldiers and security personnel who died defending the nation against insurgents, bandits and criminal elements.

He also expressed sympathy for civilians killed in violent attacks, urging prayers for affected families and the nation.

On behalf of the ADC, Mr Mark wished Nigerians a peaceful new year filled with unity and resilience.

