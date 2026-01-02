Nigeria: ADC Coalition Formed to Halt One-Party Drift in Nigeria - David Mark

1 January 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mr Mark, a former member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said that since its unveiling in July, Nigerians nationwide had shown overwhelming support, with renewed political enthusiasm continuing to grow.

The National Chairperson of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), David Mark, has said the opposition coalition under the party emerged from necessity to halt Nigeria's steady drift towards a one-party state.

In a New Year message, Mr Mark, a former senate president, said the coalition was formed as a rescue mission to restore hope, democracy and accountable leadership in the country.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said the coalition understood the heavy responsibility involved, noting that credibility depends on patriotism, sacrifice and genuine service to the people.

Mr Mark, a former member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said that since its unveiling in July, Nigerians nationwide had shown overwhelming support, with renewed political enthusiasm continuing to grow.

He acknowledged public scepticism caused by years of unfulfilled promises but urged citizens to overcome doubt and join the collective rescue mission.

"We do not claim perfection, but our commitment to duty, integrity and the right side of history remains unwavering for Nigeria's future," he said.

Mr Mark urged Nigerians not to surrender to despair, insisting national rebirth was possible if citizens rose with courage and unity.

He stressed that meaningful change would come through vision, participation and peaceful civic engagement, not violence.

The ADC national chairperson said 2026 could mark the beginning of national renewal if Nigerians reclaimed their power through unity and democratic action.

He urged citizens to enter the new year with faith, courage and hope, despite economic hardship and lingering insecurity.

Mr Mark paid tribute to fallen soldiers and security personnel who died defending the nation against insurgents, bandits and criminal elements.

He also expressed sympathy for civilians killed in violent attacks, urging prayers for affected families and the nation.

On behalf of the ADC, Mr Mark wished Nigerians a peaceful new year filled with unity and resilience.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.