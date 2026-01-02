Nigeria: Plateau Governor Mutfwang Formally Resigns From PDP, Two Weeks After 'Joining' APC

Mr Mutfwang joins a growing list of state governors who have left the PDP.

The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, who is seeking a second term in office, has officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), about two weeks after an official announced he had joined another party.

His resignation was announced in a letter dated 29th December 2025, and addressed to the Ward Chairman of Ampang West Ward, Mangu Local Government Area.

The letter was formally received and acknowledged by the ward leadership on 30th December 2025.

The resignation occurred about 12 days after the national chairman of Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, announced that Mr Mutfwang had joined the ruling party.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Mr Yilwatda announced this on 18 December 2025 during the party's 14th National Caucus meeting at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja.

Speaking to party leaders, Mr Yilwatda, a native of Plateau State, described Mr Mutfwang's decision to join the APC as a strategic gain for the ruling party, particularly in consolidating its influence in the North-central geopolitical zone.

"With the defection of Governor Mutfwang, the entire North-Central region is now governed by the APC," Mr Yilwatda said, highlighting the significance of the development for the party's national outlook and electoral prospects.

The resignation

The sequence of events shows that Mr Mutfwang joined a new party before formally exiting the PDP, on whose platform he won the Plateau governorship in 2023.

In his resignation letter, Mr Mutfwang expressed gratitude to the PDP for the platform it provided and acknowledged the support of party leaders, members, and supporters throughout his tenure.

"I sincerely appreciate the PDP for providing me with the political platform to participate in the democratic process. I acknowledge the support of party leaders, members, and supporters at all levels during my time in the party, and I remain grateful for the trust reposed in me," he stated.

The governor explained that the decision was driven by prevailing political realities and his personal commitment to impactful leadership and service delivery, which he believes may be better pursued on a different platform.

Mr Mutfwang joins a growing list of state governors who have left the PDP. Most of them have joined the APC. This includes the governors of Akwa Ibom, Delta, and Enugu states.