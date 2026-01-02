Somalia Assumes UN Security Council Presidency for January

United Nations — Somalia on Thursday officially assumed the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council for the month of January, marking a symbolic milestone in the country's diplomatic re-emergence after decades of conflict and political isolation.

The Horn of Africa nation will lead the council's work for the month, presiding over meetings and steering discussions among the 15-member body charged with maintaining international peace and security.

Diplomats say the role reflects growing international confidence in Mogadishu and highlights Somalia's expanding engagement on the global stage since it regained a non-permanent seat on the council.

As council president, Somalia will oversee the programme of work, including debates on global security crises, the adoption of resolutions and the issuance of presidential statements. The position places the Somali delegation at the centre of negotiations on conflicts, peacekeeping missions and adherence to international law.

The presidency comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions worldwide, testing the council's ability to act collectively amid divisions among major powers.

Somali officials have described the role as an opportunity to promote multilateralism and collective security, while showcasing the country's progress in state-building and diplomacy.

Somalia's tenure at the helm of the Security Council is also seen as a powerful symbol of its reintegration into the international system, offering Mogadishu a platform to contribute to global decision-making and advocate for durable solutions to security challenges in Africa and beyond.