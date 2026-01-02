Nigeria: 2026 - Abiodun Reaffirms Inclusive Growth Agenda, Grants Clemency to 71 Inmates

press release

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has commended residents of the state for their unwavering support of his administration, reaffirming that his focus in the new year remains the building of a prosperous, inclusive, and economically diversified Ogun State, anchored on strategic infrastructure and human capital development.

The Governor made this known in his 2026 New Year broadcast on Thursday.

He described Ogun State not merely as a geographical entity but as a community united by shared purpose, mutual support, and a collective desire for progress.

According to him, the New Year presents another opportunity to strengthen collective resolve, deepen collaboration between government and citizens, and advance further along the path of sustainable development.

"Our shared experience has reaffirmed a simple but powerful truth: when citizens and government work together in trust and shared responsibility, progress is inevitable," Governor Abiodun said. Reiterating his administration's vision, he added: "Our vision remains focused on building a prosperous and inclusive Ogun State driven by economic diversification, strategic infrastructure, and human capital development.

Through deliberate reforms, targeted investments, and forward-looking policies, we are building an economy that creates opportunities for all and protects the most vulnerable.

"Guided by our Building Our Future Together mantra and implemented through our ISEYA Development Agenda, our administration continues to deliver people-focused governance with discipline, transparency, and compassion."

Governor Grants Clemency to 71 Inmates

In the exercise of the prerogative of mercy, Governor Abiodun granted clemency to 71 inmates in the state. The clemency included the early release of 46 inmates who had served substantial portions of their short-term sentences, the release of 19 capital offenders on compassionate grounds due to age, infirmity, or prolonged incarceration, and the commutation of death sentences to life imprisonment for six inmates.

The governor emphasised rehabilitation and reintegration, stressing the importance of giving deserving individuals a second chance to rebuild their lives and contribute meaningfully to society.

Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development

Highlighting progress across key sectors, Mr Abiodun expressed gratitude to the people of Ogun State for their patience and resilience despite the challenges faced in 2025.

He noted that the state's economy has grown significantly, with Gross Domestic Product (GDP) estimated at ₦17 trillion, while Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) increased from ₦52 billion in 2020 to ₦250 billion in 2025.

On major infrastructure projects executed by his administration, the governor listed the completion of the Gateway International Airport, widely acknowledged as the fastest-built international airport in the world; the construction of over 1,500 kilometres of roads across the state's 20 Local Government Areas; and ongoing work on the Kajola and Ijebu-Ode Inland Dry Ports.

Healthcare, Education, Agriculture and Social Investment

Mr Abiodun also highlighted achievements in healthcare, education, agriculture, and social development. These include the expansion of the Ogun State Health Insurance Scheme to over 70,000 residents, reconstruction of health facilities, deployment of solar-powered energy systems, implementation of Electronic Medical Records (EMR), and completion of the 250-bed Ogun State Medical Centre of Excellence.

In education, the administration renovated science laboratories, rehabilitated Government Technical Colleges, and empowered over 39,000 individuals through skills acquisition programmes.

In agriculture, the governor said over 33,075 farmers were supported, 9,000 hectares of farmland mechanised, and processing facilities established across farm settlements to boost food security and agro-industrial growth.

Women Empowerment, Jobs and Security

Mr Abiodun disclosed that his administration disbursed ₦560 million in grants to women-owned businesses, supported over 54,000 women, and provided ₦600 million in grants to 5,400 businesses, promoting job creation and local economic growth.

On security, Governor Abiodun said public safety and investor confidence were strengthened through the recruitment and equipping of 6,700 security personnel across the state.

The governor reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive governance and citizens' participation in the 2026 budget planning process, assuring residents that his administration remains steadfast in delivering sustainable development and shared prosperity.