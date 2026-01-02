Africa: NAFDAC Approves First Robotic Surgical Platform in West Africa

Historic regulatory clearance for RoboMed™️ confirms safety and efficacy of robotic surgery for Nigerian patients

Nigeria's National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has granted regulatory approval for the Toumai robotic surgical system, confirming its safety and efficacy for use in Nigerian patients. The approval makes Nigeria the first country in West Africa to clear a robotic surgery platform--a rigorous regulatory milestone that opens the door to advanced surgical care for over 400 million people in the region.

The approval follows West Africa's first robotic surgeries, performed by Dr. Obi Ekwenna, RoboMed™️ CEO, at NISA Premier Hospital on November 22, 2025. Both patients went home in 12 and 48 hours--a fraction of the recovery time required after traditional open surgery.

"This approval reflects NAFDAC's thorough evaluation of the technology's safety profile. Nigerian patients can trust that this platform meets the highest regulatory standards. They no longer need to travel abroad for world-class surgical care--we have brought it home,' said Dr. Obi Ekwenna, RoboMed™️ CEO.

The Toumai system, made by Shanghai MicroPort MedBot, gives surgeons precision beyond the human hand through 3D visualization and four robotic arms. For patients, this means smaller incisions, less pain, and faster healing.

"MicroPort MedBot is honored to partner with RoboMed™️ in bringing the Toumai robotic surgical system to West Africa," said Dr. Altug Ergin, First Vice President of MicroPort Overseas Business. "This historic approval validates our shared vision that advanced surgical robotics should reach patients everywhere. Nigeria's leadership will inspire healthcare innovation across Africa and other lowand middle-income countries."

"This is proof that Africa can lead in healthcare innovation. We have built the foundation to scale--this is just the beginning,' said Efosa Eluma, Chief Operating Officer.

"Robotic surgery delivers precision that the human hand cannot match. Our patients experienced it firsthand: faster recovery, less pain, quicker return to their lives,' said Dr. lyore James, Chief Medical Officer.

"We built NISA so Nigerians would no longer need to seek care abroad. Today, that vision is real," said Dr. Ibrahim Wada, OON, NISA Premier Hospital Founder.

RoboMed™ will expand through hospital partnerships across Nigeria and the region. RoboMed Academy will train local surgeons t o perform these procedures independently. A public launch event is planned for Abuja in January 2026. Read the full press release with complete statements from RoboMed™ leadership, NISA Premier Hospital, and MicroPort MedBot at www.robomedglobal.com