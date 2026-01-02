Nigeria: Pressure Mounts On Nwokeabia As 'Obidient' Movement Pushes for 2027 Race

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, political momentum is steadily building across Enugu State for the emergence of Dr. John Nwokeabia, as calls intensify for him to enter the race under the banner of the growing Obidient movement.

According to a statement, support for the former Labour Party deputy governorship candidate in the 2023 elections has spread across the three senatorial districts of Enugu East, Enugu West and Enugu North, evolving from quiet consultations into open and coordinated demands for what supporters describe as purposeful leadership.

Dr. Nwokeabia, widely regarded as an intellectual and bridge-builder, is increasingly being positioned by his admirers as a credible alternative to politics driven by personal gain rather than public good. Supporters say his calm disposition, issue-based engagement and commitment to inclusive development have earned him respect across political, social and generational divides.

Political observers note that, unlike many conventional actors in the state's political space, Dr. Nwokeabia enjoys broad acceptance among grassroots communities as well as within elite circles, a rare combination that continues to strengthen his appeal.

The growing momentum reached a new height following a formal call by the Enugu Youth for Obidient, a socio-political pressure group, urging him to declare his interest in contesting either the governorship, a senatorial seat or any elective position of his choice in 2027.

In a statement issued by the group's Public Relations Officer, Miss Theresa Okwor, the youths expressed concern over what they described as a decline in thoughtful policy formulation in the state, stressing that Enugu urgently requires leadership anchored on vision, competence and integrity.

"Our motivation is simple: the era of merchants in the corridors of power must come to an end," Okwor said. "We have absolute confidence in Dr. John Nwokeabia's capacity to deliver excellence. His continued absence from active governance is a deficit to Enugu State. We are not only calling on him to run; we are already mobilising our resources and legitimate structures to ensure that a man of his calibre takes the lead in 2027."

The call has resonated across communities, from the commercial centres of Enugu East to the agrarian belts of Enugu North and his home base in Enugu West, where stakeholders describe him as a refined and principled leader committed to collective progress rather than elite privilege.

Several civic groups and opinion leaders have also pledged to deploy what they described as "legitimate political machinery" to support his emergence, insisting that the state deserves leadership driven by transparency, accountability and people-centred governance.

As anticipation continues to build, political analysts believe that Dr. Nwokeabia's eventual decision could significantly reshape Enugu's political landscape, potentially shifting the 2027 contest toward issues of competence, integrity and sustainable development.

For now, the message from across Enugu appears clear: many residents are ready for a new kind of leadership, and they believe Dr. John Nwokeabia embodies that hope.