Nigeria: NYSC - 'Powerful Enemies' Used Saga to Force My Exit From Buhari's Cabinet - Adeosun

Former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, has said she resigned from the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018 due to the actions of what she described as "powerful enemies" within the government.

Adeosun said the controversy surrounding her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate was exploited by influential figures in the Buhari-led administration who wanted her out of office.

Speaking on Inside Sources on Channels Television, an excerpt of which was aired on Thursday as part of a news bulletin, the former minister said the NYSC certificate issue was used as an "opportunity to get rid of her" by those opposed to her continued stay in the cabinet.

She explained that before resigning, she informed President Buhari of the development and her intention to initiate legal proceedings against the federal government over the matter.

Her words, "I'm not confused about the fact that I had powerful enemies who I believed saw an opportunity. Let's get rid of her.

"No one resigned in finance but I did. Why did I resign? The day I resigned I went to go and see the president. I said, 'Mr President, I need to go but I will go to court to clear my name'.

"He said, 'I absolutely support you. Because these names are leased for our children and grandchildren, right? They are going to inherit them'.

"And then you destroy your name because you want to stay as minister. For what?"

According to Adeosun, she decided to step down because she could not remain in the Federal Executive Council while pursuing legal action against the government.

"I sued the federal government. You can't be suing the government and staying in the government. You can't. You have to go. I think it is the right thing to do," she said.

Adeosun resigned in 2018 following allegations that the NYSC certificate she submitted as part of her official records was forged.