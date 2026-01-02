Africa: Grand Tycoon, Burna Boy, Wizkid Named Visibility 50 Africa Honourees

Journalist, poet and spoken-word artist Tofarati Ige, popularly known as Grand Tycoon, has been named among the 2025 Visibility 50 Africa honourees, a list recognising 50 African personalities and brands noted for building sustained public influence and relevance across the continent.

The annual list, curated by Visibility 50 Africa, celebrates individuals whose work has combined creativity, consistency and impact to shape narratives and engage audiences within and beyond Africa.

Ige's recognition reflects his multi-disciplinary career spanning journalism, literature and live performance. He currently works as a lifestyle editor, where his editorial focus centres on African culture, creativity and contemporary experiences.

In 2025, he expanded his performance footprint with spoken-word appearances at major comedy and entertainment events, including Gbenga Adeyinka's Laffmattazz Lagos edition and Asiri's I Don't Need Your Opinion show, further establishing his presence in Nigeria's live performance circuit.

As an author, Ige has published Town Crier and Oriki, works that draw from African oral traditions while engaging modern themes. His writing blends poetry and narrative to explore identity, memory and cultural continuity.

Reacting to the honour, Ige described the recognition as "humbling and affirming," adding that it reinforces the responsibility that comes with visibility. He said his focus going forward includes expanding his literary and performance work across Africa and creating platforms that support emerging creatives.

Visibility 50 Africa describes its mission as spotlighting Africans who strategically use visibility to build influence, shape conversations and inspire communities.

Other 2025 honourees include Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Funke Akindele, Ayra Starr, Joshua Selman, Nathaniel Bassey, Bimbo Ademoye, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and GehGeh.

The recognition positions Ige among a growing group of creatives and cultural figures shaping Africa's media, entertainment and literary landscape.