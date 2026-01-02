Ghana: Mr Eazi Electrifies Accra With Detty Rave 7, Declares $2m to Boost Local Venues

1 January 2026
This Day (Lagos)

Detty Rave returned to Accra for its seventh edition on Spintex Road, running from 6:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. and drawing thousands of attendees for a night of music, culture and strong visual storytelling hosted by Mr Eazi.

The first 5,000 guests received complimentary items on entry, while DJs including CiZA,Kelvin DJ,Spinall, Gingerboy, Priyanka carried the night.

The ChopLife Soundsystem came alive with surprise appearances from Davido, Medikal, J Hus, Shallipopi, King Promise, and Wande Coal.

A standout feature once again was the stage design, which became a major talking point throughout the night.

This year's set was built around the epic Choplife griot mask concept, designed by Dennis Osadebe studio and brought to life by Dotun Popoola.

The structure blended African heritage with modern production and framed every performance on the main stage.

Midway through the event, Mr Eazi announced a $2 million pledge to develop indoor and outdoor event venues in Accra, enjoining support from the Ghana Tourism Authority.

Detty Rave 7 is been widely praised on social media for its smooth execution, strong production, and overall experience, reinforcing its status as a leading entertainment event in Africa.

Read the original article on This Day.

