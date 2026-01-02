Nigeria: Keyamo Distributes Over 4,000 Bags of Rice, Cows to Deltans for Yuletide

The Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has distributed over 4,000 bags of rice, cows, and other essential food items across Delta State in a major Yuletide outreach programme.

According to a press statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Research, Emameh Gabriel, and made available to newsmen, the initiative was designed to share festive joy and advance the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The distribution spanned the state's three senatorial districts and was targeted at a wide demographic, including traditional and religious institutions, party structures, local government areas, and organised groups such as youth and women's associations, as well as labour unions.

The statement quoted Minister Keyamo as emphasising the gesture of solidarity. "The joy of the season is best felt when shared. This outreach is a modest but heartfelt effort to stand with our people, to bring a measure of relief to families, and to celebrate together as a community," the Minister said.

He further noted that the exercise aligned with the ethos of President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises citizens' welfare. "As a representative of the people. I see it as both a duty and a privilege to facilitate initiatives that directly touch lives," Keyamo was quoted as stating.

The statement added that the distribution was met with widespread gratitude from community leaders and beneficiaries, who commended the Minister for his focus on constituent welfare and for brightening the festive period for thousands of households.

The large-scale food distribution aims to complement festive celebrations and ease economic pressures for families across Delta State.