Nigeria: U.S. Lawmaker Warns of Rising ISIS Threat in Nigeria

A United States Congressman, Riley Moore, has raised concerns over alleged threats by Islamic State linked fighters against Christian communities in Nigeria, describing the situation as religious persecution.

Moore, in a post on X on Thursday night, said claims that Christians are being targeted for reasons other than their faith should no longer be debated.

"If there were any remaining doubts that Christians in Nigeria are being targeted for their faith in Jesus Christ, this should end that debate.

"This isn't about land usage, 'climate change,' or any other argument the Left wants to make. This is persecution of our brothers and sisters for their faith in Christ, plain and simple," he wrote.

The lawmaker was reacting to viral posts on X alleging that the Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAP, released an image of a Christian village in Adamawa State on fire, accompanied by a statement threatening Christians across the country.

According to the posts, ISWAP declared that Christians were legitimate targets and could "spare their blood" by converting to Islam or paying the jizyah tax.

The post read, "ISWAP released an image of one of the Christian villages in Adamawa State burning, alongside a statement saying that all Christians in Nigeria are legitimate targets, and they have an opportunity to 'spare their blood' by converting to Islam or paying the jizyah tax to ISWAP."

Reacting, Moore wrote, "ISIS is telling Christians they have an opportunity to 'spare their blood' if they convert. Our brothers and sisters will not bend the knee to anyone but our Lord and Savior though."

He also welcomed ongoing cooperation between the United States and Nigerian authorities, stating, "Thankfully, @POTUS is continuing to work in cooperation with the Nigerian government to stop these Islamic radicals and defend our brothers and sisters in Christ."

Last week, President Donald Trump announced that the United States carried out airstrikes against terrorist groups in Nigeria.

The US Africa Command later confirmed that the strikes took place in Sokoto State.