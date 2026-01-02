Nigeria: Return Govt's N30bn With Interest Since You Didn't Spend It, Fayose Tells Makinde

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has urged Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, to return the N30 billion he admitted was released by the Federal Government as an intervention fund for the January 16, 2024, Bodija explosion in Ibadan, since he claimed not to have spent the money.

Fayose said it was funny that the governor did not inform the people of Oyo State of the N30 billion that Governor Makinde has now admitted to have received and the N20 billion balance, until he blew the whistle on the N50 billion intervention fund.

In a statement on Thursday, by his Spokesperson, Femi Philips, the former governor said "since Governor Makinde has now said that he kept the N30 billion he admitted to have received in a bank since 2024, Oyo State Government should return the money to the Federal Government so it can be used for the people for which the money was meant.

"After all, the Federal Government has mechanisms to reach victims of the explosion since their Givernor has chosen to play politics with their welfare."

Fayose also insisted that "N30 billion in a bank for 18 months would have generated at least, N4.5 billion at 10 percent interest.

"Therefore, Governor Makinde must return not less than N34.5 billion to the Federal Government."

Fayose, who said public office demands transparency and accountability, maintained that he had to make the intervention fund public so as to expose the hypocrisy of the Oyo State Governor.

"If he hadn't go on national television to disclose what happened in a meeting with the President, and concealed the fact that he requested for N50 billion intervention fund for the explosion victims from the President, and the request was granted, there wouldn't have been any reason to talk.

"But you can't tell the public what favours you about a meeting and keep the ones that should favour the other parties.As a Yoruba man we will not allow you to destroy the President's name and image because of inordinate Presidential ambition .