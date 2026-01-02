Gambia: 7 Die, Scores Missing As Migrant Boat Capsizes Off the Gambia Coast

At least seven people have been confirmed dead, while many others remained missing after a boat carrying about 200 migrants capsized off the coast of The Gambia, the government has said.

In a statement issued on Thursday, The Gambian authorities said the incident occurred around midnight on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, near Jinack Village in the North Bank Region.

The government disclosed that 96 people were rescued, many of them sustaining serious injuries.

According to the statement, The Gambian Navy launched a search and rescue operations after receiving a distress call, deploying several naval vessels with support from a fishing boat. The boat was later found grounded on a sandbank.

Authorities noted that several of the victims were believed to be non-Gambian nationals, with efforts ongoing to verify their identities.

Many African migrants attempt the dangerous Atlantic crossing to Spain's Canary Islands in search of better opportunities in Europe. Tighter maritime controls in Senegal, Mauritania and Morocco have reportedly pushed migrant departures further south, including from the coasts of The Gambia and Guinea-Conakry, increasing the risks and duration of the journey at sea.