Nigeria: Two Newspapers Apologise, Retract False Report On IPI Nigeria's President

Two Nigerian newspapers, which published a false story accusing the President of the International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria, Musikilu Mojeed, of unethical conduct, have retracted the story and tendered an apology to Mr Mojeed.

The two papers - The Authority and People's Daily - had separately published a false report in December claiming that a non-profit organisation, Global Rights Nigeria, accused Mr Mojeed of "lacking integrity".

But the papers quickly retracted the story and apologised to Mr Mojeed after Global Rights Nigeria said it did not issue a statement, which the papers said they had relied on for the false story.

The apology and retraction by The Authority newspaper was signed by its Executive Director, Chuks Akunna and published on the newspaper's website.

The newspaper described its story as "regrettable and phantom".

"The management of The Authority Newspapers hereby apologises for the regrettable and phantom report... that somehow found its way into our website," Mr Akunna said.

The newspaper claimed that internal investigations revealed that the login details of its late executive director (publications) were used to post the false story without authorisation.

The paper added that there were "strong pointers that this mishap was the handiwork of an ex-employee."

It stated that it had since blocked access to the compromised login details and was continuing its investigations, while stressing that it holds IPI Nigeria "in high esteem" and would not participate in any campaign to undermine the institute.

"We are deeply sorry," the statement concluded.

The other newspaper, the People's Daily, admitted that the allegations it had earlier published against Mr Mojeed were "inaccurate".

"Detailed fact-check by the People's Daily has revealed the allegations attributed to a civil society organisation and other commentators were unsubstantiated, speculative, and did not reflect the true character, professional conduct, or record of Mr Mojeed.

"We have since established that Mr Musikilu Mojeed has not engaged in any form of unethical journalism, intimidation, racketeering, or financial impropriety as earlier implied in our report," the People's Daily stated on its website.

"The newspaper admitted that its reports did not adequately verify the claims before publication nor offer Mr Mojeed and IPI Nigeria sufficient opportunity to respond, a lapse it described as regrettable.

"Peoples Daily further clarified that no credible evidence exists to support allegations that Mr Mojeed or Premium Times demanded advertorials, received inducements, or accepted payments from government officials or corporate bodies in exchange for favourable or unfavourable coverage.

"The investigative reports published by Premium Times under Mr Mojeed's leadership were products of independent journalism carried out in line with global best practices."

The paper apologised to Mr Mojeed, IPI Nigeria, and Premium Times for the false report.

Global Rights Nigeria's rebuttal

In its rebuttal, Global Rights Nigeria stated that the publication was "fabricated, malicious, and entirely false," insisting that it had never issued any statement accusing the IPI Nigeria president of unethical conduct.

It stated that its Executive Director, Abiodun Baiyewu, "did not at any time sign, authorise, approve, or endorse the statement in question," and that the organisation did not engage with The Authority newspaper on the matter.

Global Rights had demanded an immediate retraction and public apology, warning that it had begun consulting legal advisers and citing Section 375 of the Nigerian Criminal Code Act on the publication of defamatory matter known to be false.

Mojeed's reaction

Immediately after the false report against him and IPI Nigeria surfaced on the Internet, Mr Mojeed wrote to IPI Nigeria members, informing them about it.

Mr Mojeed, who linked the false report to the IPI Nigeria's recent decision to blacklist two Nigerian governors and the inspector-general of police for their repressive actions against journalists, vowed not to be intimidated by the campaign of calumny.

"No amount of intimidation, mudslinging, or character assassination will deter IPI Nigeria from its mission.

"We remain committed to press freedom, journalists' safety, ethical journalism, and an improved operating environment for the Nigerian media," Mr Mojeed stated in his communication to the IPI Nigeria members.

In December, the IPI Nigeria blacklisted Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno, Niger State Governor Mohammed Bago, and Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun for their attack on the media.

Except for Governor Eno, who resorted to a campaign of calumny against the IPI Nigeria, Messrs Bago and Egbetokun have been engaging the IPI Nigeria on how they could be delisted from the organisation's Book of Infamy.