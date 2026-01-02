Nigeria: Military Intensify Efforts to Secure Lake Chad for Fishing, Other Activities, Says CNS

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, has assured residents and communities of the Lake Chad region that the military is intensifying efforts to secure the lake and its adjoining waterways to allow fishing, transportation and other socio-economic activities to thrive again in the Northeast.

Abbas said the safety of Lake Chad and insurgency-affected communities could only be achieved through strong collaboration among the military, other security agencies and local partners, stressing that synergy remains critical to ending terrorism in the region.

The Naval Chief made the remarks on Thursday in Maiduguri during a working visit to naval formations operating within the Lake Chad Basin, including bases in Baga and along the lake's shores.

Briefing journalists at the Theatre Command, Maimalari Cantonment, Abbas who was flanked by the Theatre Commander Joint Task Force North East 'Operation Hadin Kai', Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar and other top military officers explained that joint operations involving the Armed Forces, security agencies, and the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) were designed to restore confidence and normalcy to communities that depend on the lake for survival.

"Our combined military efforts with other security agencies and the Civilian JTF across Lake Chad and its waterways will enable fishermen and farmers to safely return to their livelihoods," he said. "By securing the Lake and the many waterways that connect communities in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states, we are reopening the economic lifelines of the region."

Beyond security operations, the CNS noted that his visit was also aimed at assessing the operational needs of troops deployed in the multinational Lake Chad region, which includes Chad, Cameroon, Nigeria and Niger.

"We are in Maiduguri to evaluate the operational requirements of our personnel in the Lake Chad area and to ensure they have what is needed to effectively carry out their duties," Abbas added.

He further disclosed that sustained joint military action was intended to deny Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters freedom of movement within the lake and its surrounding waterways, which have been exploited by insurgents for over a decade.

As part of the visit, Vice Admiral Abbas inspected the ongoing construction of the Maiduguri Naval Base (MNAB), located about 10 kilometres east of the city along the Monguno Road, before proceeding to the Naval Base in Baga.

The Naval Chief is also expected to pay a courtesy visit to Borno State Governor Prof. Babagana Zulum at the Government House in Maiduguri, alongside senior officers from the Theatre Command, to further discuss security and development efforts in the state.