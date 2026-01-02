Nigeria: Rivers PDP Chair Queries Fubara's Claims On Governance, Urges Public Disclosure

Port Harcourt -- The Factional Caretaker Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Dr. Nname Ewor, has called on Governor Siminalayi Fubara to disclose the full details of the peace agreement brokered by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu before the lifting of the Emergency Rule in the state.

Speaking to journalists in Port Harcourt on Thursday, Ewor said the call was necessary in the interest of transparency and accountability, stressing that the governor's mandate was derived from the people of Rivers State and that all major political agreements affecting governance should be made public.

According to him, Rivers people deserved to know the terms of the understanding reached among the governor, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Nyesom Wike, and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

"The mandate being exercised by the governor belongs to the people of Rivers State. It is therefore important that all agreements entered into on behalf of the state, especially those brokered by Mr President, are fully disclosed," Ewor said.

Ewor recalled that Governor Fubara was elected for a four-year term but faced political disagreements with members of the Rivers State House of Assembly within his first year in office, a situation he said prompted presidential intervention.

He noted that while an earlier peace agreement was documented, subsequent discussions held during the Emergency Rule were not formally communicated to the public, leading to uncertainty among stakeholders.

The PDP chieftain further observed that the breakdown in political understanding eventually preceded Governor Fubara's defection from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in December 2025.

On the PDP National Convention held in Ibadan in November 2025, Ewor said Rivers State participated fully in the exercise, which resulted in the dissolution of the state executive committee.

He explained that following the convention, the PDP National Working Committee constituted a caretaker committee for Rivers State in December 2025, comprising party leaders and stakeholders across the state.

According to him, the caretaker committee remains in place, pending the determination of court cases challenging the outcome of the convention.

Ewor said recent political developments in the state made it necessary for the governor to clarify the nature of commitments entered into before the Emergency Rule was lifted.

While acknowledging that issues relating to future elections and party affiliation were matters for the governor and his political party, he maintained that Rivers people had a right to information on agreements affecting governance, peace and stability in the state.

"This is about accountability to the people of Rivers State and the need for transparent governance," he added.

The PDP caretaker chairman said he aligned himself with the political position of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and declared his support for President Tinubu's re-election in 2027, citing the President's role in restoring stability to Rivers State.