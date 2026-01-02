Nigeria: Again, Troops Neutralise Suicide Bombers in Borno

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have successfully neutralised three terrorist suicide bombers following a deliberate, intelligence-driven operation conducted along the Guduf-Pulka axis in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

This was disclosed on Thursday night in a statement signed by the Media Information Officer of the Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East) Operation Hadin Kai, Lt. Col. Sani Uba.

"The operation, executed through covert intelligence efforts by troops in collaboration with local volunteer forces, led to the tracking and neutralisation of the suicide bombers before they could carry out planned attacks on innocent civilians. During the encounter, suicide vests and other improvised explosive device (IED) materials in the possession of the terrorists were recovered and safely secured.

"Troops also inflicted heavy casualties on the terrorist escorts accompanying the suicide bombers. The surviving elements fled into the Mandara Mountains under pressure from sustained troop action. In the course of exploitation, troops recovered four AK-47 rifles abandoned by the fleeing terrorists, while two motorcycles used by the terrorists were destroyed.

"Preliminary intelligence assessments indicate that the neutralised suicide bombers were dispatched from the Mandara Mountains by the Ali Ngulde-led Jama'atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda'awati wal-Jihad (JAS) faction of Boko Haram terrorists. Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have intensified efforts to detect, track, and neutralise suicide bombers and other terrorist elements operating from this enclave, leveraging human intelligence, communication intercepts, and other intelligence-gathering capabilities.

"The Theatre Command, Operation HADIN KAI, has continued to strengthen collaboration with other security agencies as well as community-based volunteer forces across Borno and Yobe States to forestall terrorist attacks on soft targets and protect innocent citizens. In addition, public enlightenment campaigns have been intensified to encourage vigilance and prompt reporting of suspicious movements or persons within communities.

"Operation HADIN KAI remains resolute and committed to sustaining offensive pressure on terrorist elements, degrading their operational capabilities, and ensuring the safety and security of the populace within the theatre of operations," Uba stated.