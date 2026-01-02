Nigeria: PDP Urges Govt to Prioritise Security, Welfare in 2026

2 January 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the Federal Government to prioritise security and citizens' welfare in 2026, stressing the need for people-centred governance.

This is contained in the party's New Year message on Thursday signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Ini Ememobong.

Ememobong conveyed the PDP's goodwill and solidarity with Nigerians amid persistent insecurity and economic hardship confronting the nation.

He advised the Federal Government to recommit to its constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property across the country.

"This new year must not be another chapter of broken promises, but a turning point marked by decisive and people-centred governance.

"The interests of Nigerians, not partisan considerations or political survival, must guide every action of government.

"Those entrusted with power are not rulers, but servants of the people, whose mandate must be exercised with humility and accountability," help said.

Ememobong urged the judiciary, electoral body, security agencies and democratic institutions to resist pressure, inducement and fear in carrying out their duties.

He warned that democracy could not endure where "arbitrariness replaces justice and impunity thrives unchecked."

Ememobong reaffirmed the PDP's solidarity with Nigerians in the struggle for an egalitarian society founded on fairness, equity and accountable governance.

"We will continue to speak truth to power and stand with the people until governance reflects their will, welfare and aspirations. Happy New Year to Nigerians," he said.

