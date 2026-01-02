Nigeria: How Speaker Abbas Weathered Storms, Kept House United in 2025 - Agbese

ABUJA -- As Nigeria navigated economic reforms, political realignments and the demands of democratic consolidation in 2025, the leadership of the National Assembly came under intense national scrutiny.

Against this backdrop, the Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Rep. Philip Agbese, has said Speaker Abbas Tajudeen emerged from the year tested but strengthened, successfully navigating challenges that could have fractured the 10th House and eroded public confidence in the legislature.

In an interview on Wednesday, Agbese described 2025 as a defining period for the House of Representatives, marked by high-stakes controversies, institutional pressure and politically sensitive decisions with nationwide implications.

"Speaker Abbas proved in 2025 that leadership is not about convenience, but about standing on truth and making sacrifices for the collective good of the institution and the country," Agbese said, describing the Speaker as "a pillar of stability" at moments when tensions ran high both within parliament and across the polity.

According to him, issues that might have escalated into full-blown crises in previous assemblies were managed through restraint, consultation and strict adherence to parliamentary rules, thereby preserving unity in the Green Chamber at a critical time for Nigeria's democracy.

Agbese cited the controversy over alleged alterations to gazetted tax laws as one of the most contentious national issues of the year. The matter, which sparked public debate and concerns over legislative integrity, was formally raised on the floor of the House by Hon. Abdulsammad Dasuki.

He said Speaker Abbas responded swiftly by constituting a seven-man ad-hoc committee to investigate the discrepancies and report back to the House.

In addition, Agbese disclosed that the Speaker, working in collaboration with Senate President Godswill Akpabio, directed the Clerk to the National Assembly to commence a re-gazetting process to ensure the laws fully reflected what was passed by lawmakers.

"The response of the National Assembly was not defensive or evasive. It was institutional and transparent. Verification, certification and accountability are the very essence of legislative strength," Agbese said.

Beyond legislative issues, he also highlighted the controversy surrounding recruitment into the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) as another sensitive episode that tested the House's leadership.

"The NASC employment issue almost turned parliament against itself. Emotions were high and pressure was intense, but the Speaker handled it with wisdom, dialogue and due process, preventing the House from descending into chaos," he said.

Agbese further referenced concerns over members' welfare and delays associated with constituency projects, issues with direct implications for grassroots representation nationwide. According to him, Speaker Abbas prioritised engagement and transparency, ensuring grievances were addressed without confrontation.

On national security and federal stability, Agbese said the House's handling of the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State underscored its commitment to constitutionalism.

"Our rule book was our guide. Speaker Abbas ensured that emotions were set aside and that decisions were taken strictly in line with the Constitution and the Standing Orders," he said, noting that the approach prevented partisan or regional polarisation.

Agbese stressed that throughout 2025, the House of Representatives positioned itself as a stabilising force in Nigeria's democracy, even amid economic reforms and heightened public expectations.

"As we return in 2026, the House remains determined to deepen democracy and strengthen governance," he said.

He concluded by describing Speaker Abbas as a leader deeply conscious of institutional responsibility.

"In 2025, he passed every test of leadership -- not for personal glory, but for the stability of the House and the progress of Nigeria's democracy," Agbese said, expressing confidence that the Speaker's leadership would continue to guide the House through future national challenges.